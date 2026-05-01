Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Teams

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 season is entering its climax, with the regular season a thing of the past, eight teams will star in the always dramatic, unpredictable and fascinating playoffs to crown a new champion of Mexico’s top-flight.

“La Liguilla” is the crown jewel of Liga MX, with the action-packed playoffs never failing to deliver iconic moments every six months. And the field of the Clausura 2026 postseason couldn’t be much more attractive.

For the first time in two years, Mexico’s “big four” clubs will all be involved in La Liguilla. Pumas, Chivas and Cruz Azul topped the standings and, despite an underwhelming campaign, Club América took the final playoff position with an eighth-place finish.

Reigning back-to-back champions Toluca will look to make it three in a row, with Pachuca, Atlas and Tigres completing the playoff field.

Liga MX eliminated the play-in round for the Clausura 2026, so the playoffs will start directly with the quarterfinal ties, and some very attractive matchups will kick-off the action of La Liguilla.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoffs.

Liga MX Clausura 2026: Playoff Teams, Matchups

Pumas topped the regular season standings for the first time in over a decade. | Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media/Getty Images

Rank. Team Points 1. Pumas 36 2. Chivas 36 3. Cruz Azul 33 4. Pachuca 31 5. Toluca 30 6. Atlas 26 7. Tigres 25 8. Club América 25

Pumas edged Chivas on goal difference to top the regular seasons standings for the first time since the Apertura 2015 campaign. Their reward? A quarterfinals bout against their biggest rival, Club América. The two Mexico City giants battling in El Clásico Capitalino (The Capital’s Derby) is the blockbuster tie of the quarterfinals round.

Chivas and Tigres, though, also headline a mouthwatering matchup. Gabriel Milito’s Chivas were the league leaders for most of the regular season, but failure to win their final game now forces them to face last season’s runners-up. Chivas will be without a number of starters that will join the Mexico national team World Cup camp, giving Tigres, who aren’t losing a single player, better chances of advancing.

In the first game of the Joel Huiqui era following the dismissal of Nicolás Larcamón, Cruz Azul ended a dreadful nine-game winless streak with a win against Necaxa that saw them surge to third in the standings. La Máquina will face Atlas, who defeated América in the final matchweek to qualify to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Finally, Pachuca and holders Toluca will squabble in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup. The two starred in a number of memorable playoff ties during the 2000s, and will both like their chances of progressing to the semifinals.

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Schedule

André-Pierre Gignac wants to lift his sixth Liga MX title in what’s likely his career swan song. | Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

With both Tigres and Toluca still alive in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, the Liga MX quarterfinals won’t have midweek games, with the first round of the Clausura 2026 playoffs scheduled for the first two weekends of May.

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: First Legs

Matchup Date Kick-off Time Stadium Tigres vs. Chivas Saturday, May 3 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Estadio Universitario Atlas vs. Cruz Azul Saturday, May 3 11:15 p.m. / 8:15 p.m. PT Estadio Jalisco América vs. Pumas Sunday, May 4 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Estadio Banorte Toluca vs. Pachuca Sunday, May 4 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT Estadio Nemesio Diez

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Second Legs

Matchup Date Kick-off Time Stadium Chivas vs. Tigres Saturday, May 9 9:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m PT Estadio Akron Cruz Azul vs. Atlas Saturday, May 9 11:15 p.m. / 8:15 p.m. PT Estadio Banorte Pachuca vs. Toluca Sunday, May 10 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Estadio Hidalgo Pumas vs. América Sunday, May 10 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Full Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Semifinals

First Legs : May 13–14

: May 13–14 Second Legs: May 16–17

Final

First Leg : May 21

: May 21 Second Leg: May 24

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Format

Paulinho is looking to become a three-time Liga MX champion. | Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images

Aside from the elimination of the play-in round, the format of the Liga MX playoffs remains unchanged.

As is traditional in Liga MX, if a playoff tie ends in a draw after both legs, the away goals rule isn’t at play, but neither are extra-time or an ensuing penalty shootout. Instead, the team with the higher-seed in the regular season standings will advance.

This rule disappears come the final. If the final ends in a draw after 180 minutes, then extra-time and a potential penalty shootout would crown the champions, like Toluca when they defeated Tigres on penalties last season.

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