Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Teams
The Liga MX Clausura 2026 season is entering its climax, with the regular season a thing of the past, eight teams will star in the always dramatic, unpredictable and fascinating playoffs to crown a new champion of Mexico’s top-flight.
“La Liguilla” is the crown jewel of Liga MX, with the action-packed playoffs never failing to deliver iconic moments every six months. And the field of the Clausura 2026 postseason couldn’t be much more attractive.
For the first time in two years, Mexico’s “big four” clubs will all be involved in La Liguilla. Pumas, Chivas and Cruz Azul topped the standings and, despite an underwhelming campaign, Club América took the final playoff position with an eighth-place finish.
Reigning back-to-back champions Toluca will look to make it three in a row, with Pachuca, Atlas and Tigres completing the playoff field.
Liga MX eliminated the play-in round for the Clausura 2026, so the playoffs will start directly with the quarterfinal ties, and some very attractive matchups will kick-off the action of La Liguilla.
Here’s everything you need to know regarding the Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoffs.
Liga MX Clausura 2026: Playoff Teams, Matchups
Rank.
Team
Points
1.
Pumas
36
2.
Chivas
36
3.
Cruz Azul
33
4.
Pachuca
31
5.
Toluca
30
6.
Atlas
26
7.
Tigres
25
8.
Club América
25
Pumas edged Chivas on goal difference to top the regular seasons standings for the first time since the Apertura 2015 campaign. Their reward? A quarterfinals bout against their biggest rival, Club América. The two Mexico City giants battling in El Clásico Capitalino (The Capital’s Derby) is the blockbuster tie of the quarterfinals round.
Chivas and Tigres, though, also headline a mouthwatering matchup. Gabriel Milito’s Chivas were the league leaders for most of the regular season, but failure to win their final game now forces them to face last season’s runners-up. Chivas will be without a number of starters that will join the Mexico national team World Cup camp, giving Tigres, who aren’t losing a single player, better chances of advancing.
In the first game of the Joel Huiqui era following the dismissal of Nicolás Larcamón, Cruz Azul ended a dreadful nine-game winless streak with a win against Necaxa that saw them surge to third in the standings. La Máquina will face Atlas, who defeated América in the final matchweek to qualify to the playoffs for the first time in three years.
Finally, Pachuca and holders Toluca will squabble in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup. The two starred in a number of memorable playoff ties during the 2000s, and will both like their chances of progressing to the semifinals.
Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Schedule
With both Tigres and Toluca still alive in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, the Liga MX quarterfinals won’t have midweek games, with the first round of the Clausura 2026 playoffs scheduled for the first two weekends of May.
Liga MX Clausura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: First Legs
Matchup
Date
Kick-off Time
Stadium
Tigres vs. Chivas
Saturday, May 3
9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Estadio Universitario
Atlas vs. Cruz Azul
Saturday, May 3
11:15 p.m. / 8:15 p.m. PT
Estadio Jalisco
América vs. Pumas
Sunday, May 4
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Estadio Banorte
Toluca vs. Pachuca
Sunday, May 4
9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT
Estadio Nemesio Diez
Liga MX Clausura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Second Legs
Matchup
Date
Kick-off Time
Stadium
Chivas vs. Tigres
Saturday, May 9
9:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m PT
Estadio Akron
Cruz Azul vs. Atlas
Saturday, May 9
11:15 p.m. / 8:15 p.m. PT
Estadio Banorte
Pachuca vs. Toluca
Sunday, May 10
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Estadio Hidalgo
Pumas vs. América
Sunday, May 10
9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT
Estadio Olímpico Universitario
Full Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs Schedule
Semifinals
- First Legs: May 13–14
- Second Legs: May 16–17
Final
- First Leg: May 21
- Second Leg: May 24
Liga MX Clausura 2026 Playoffs: Format
Aside from the elimination of the play-in round, the format of the Liga MX playoffs remains unchanged.
As is traditional in Liga MX, if a playoff tie ends in a draw after both legs, the away goals rule isn’t at play, but neither are extra-time or an ensuing penalty shootout. Instead, the team with the higher-seed in the regular season standings will advance.
This rule disappears come the final. If the final ends in a draw after 180 minutes, then extra-time and a potential penalty shootout would crown the champions, like Toluca when they defeated Tigres on penalties last season.
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Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.