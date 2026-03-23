Lionel Messi Breaks Historic Pele Record in Inter Miami’s Latest Win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi scored the 71st free kick of his career at the weekend, surpassing Brazil legend Pelé in the sport’s history books.

The Herons trailed New York City FC 2–1 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday when Messi once again put the team on his back. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner stepped up to the dead ball and fired a free kick that beat U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese to bring his side level in the 61st minute.

It wasn’t the prettiest free kick of Messi’s illustrious career—the ball needed a fortunate deflection to find the back of the net, and even then Freese arguably should have done better to stop the effort—but it still made history nonetheless.

GOOOOOL! Another free-kick goal by him. 🔟🪄 pic.twitter.com/Jeb9L8CPB5 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 22, 2026

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The Argentine has now buried more free kicks than Pelé, adding yet another individual accolade to his résumé. Even at age 38, Messi remains one of the soccer’s most lethal specialists.

Inter Miami went on to secure a 3–2 victory over NYCFC, thanks to a late winner from new signing Micael. The defending MLS Cup champions sit third in the Eastern Conference, level with Pascal Jansen’s men on 10 points and trailing Nashville SC by three.

Messi Still Chasing More History

Lionel Messi is considered the greatest player of all time. | Dustin Markland/Getty Images

Despite overtaking Pelé, Messi still has one more Brazilian to surpass before he can hold the crown for the most free kicks scored in history. Juninho Pernambucano currently owns that record with 77.

Messi therefore needs to score six more free kicks to tie Juninho and seven to take sole possession of the record.

The Argentine is no doubt in the twilight of his legendary career, but he still has plenty of opportunities to catch Juninho. With nearly an entire season still to play in MLS, this summer’s World Cup and two more years left on his Inter Miami contract, Messi could make the climb to 77—as long as he stays healthy.

Javier Mascherano: Miami’s Goals Are ‘Impossible’ Without Messi

Javier Mascherano knows how important Lionel Messi is to Inter Miami’s success. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Inter Miami were in desperate need of a win at the weekend after crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the round of 16. Winning the competition had previously been the team’s biggest goal in 2026.

Messi showed out in the tie, scoring the team’s only goal across two legs against Nashville. In fact, the Barcelona legend has buried five of the Herons’ 10 goals across all competitions this season.

Javier Mascherano did not shy away from heaping praise on his fellow countryman after his performance in the club’s win over NYCFC.

“Clearly, he is a vital player for us if we are to achieve our objectives,” the Argentine boss said of Messi. “Quite frankly, without him, it would be impossible for us to reach the goals we have set for ourselves.”

Despite no longer having a shot at the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami still have aspirations of lifting the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup in 2026, neither of which would be possible without Messi leading the way.

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