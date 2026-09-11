Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Face Crucial Week With Trophies at Stake

Amid a tumultuous 2026, Lionel Messi is staring in the face of a trophy-less season, a true rarity in his illustrious career. He will have the chance to change his fate this week, though, as Inter Miami take on the most important five-day spell of the season so far.

On Wednesday, the Herons face Liga MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the one-match, winner-take-all Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium. The trophy, contested since 2018 and always hosted by an MLS team, pits the reigning MLS Cup and Liga MX champions against each other.

The title is not recognized by FIFA or Concacaf, though, meaning it would not count toward Messi’s world record-trophy haul of 47, the last of which was the 2025 MLS Cup. Nevertheless, it could give the Argentine legend a chance to lift some silverware after falling short of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2026 Leagues Cup, while also sitting nine points behind in the Supporters’ Shield race. After the Campeones Cup, only the unlikely push to the Shield and the MLS Cup remain on the line.

If Inter Miami don’t claim any silverware this season, it would mark just the third season since Messi began playing professionally in 2004 that he has not won a team trophy. Other years on that record include 2013–14 and 2019–20, when Barcelona fell short of victory in every competition.

Finding a result Wednesday won’t be easy, though. Cruz Azul have been one of the best teams in the Western Hemisphere in recent years, winning the 2026 Liga MX Clausura and defeating Toluca in the Campeón de Campeones final, all after earning continental glory in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the Liga MX side has prevailed in each of the last three editions, with New York City FC the last MLS side to win the Campeones Cup in 2022.

Messi’s Miami Face Massive MLS Test

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face nearly must-win stakes against Nashville SC. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

While Miami will have silverware on the mind on Wednesday, Saturday’s home match against the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC is arguably more important if the Herons stand a chance of climbing back into regular-season contention.

Last month, the Herons fell 4–1 to Nashville at GEODIS Park, and since then, have fallen as many as 10 points back of the Tennessee side. Heading into Matchday 26, though, they sit nine points behind the leaders and two points behind Vancouver Whitecaps for third place. A loss could put them 12 points behind Nashville with nine games remaining, effectively ending any hope of a late-season push.

If Miami fall short of the Supporters’ Shield, they’ll face a tougher road to defending the MLS Cup, likely having to play more than one away game in the postseason and unlikely to earn hosting honors for the final, which are determined by the higher-ranked team in the Supporters’ Shield table.