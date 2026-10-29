Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Help Set New MLS Goalscoring Record

Goals are flowing in Major League Soccer like never before. The league has set a new single-season goals record—and the likes of Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min and Antoine Griezmann will surely continue running up the score.

As the regular season comes to a close, 14 matches across both the Eastern and Western Conference unfolded on Wednesday night. There were goals galore, with the league’s biggest stars and brightest young talents getting on the scoresheet, a common theme in a historic way this season.

Lucas Halter was among the long list of goalscorers, lifting the Houston Dynamo to a 1–0 win over the Seattle Sounders. His goal not only secured three points for his side, but also helped MLS reach a new landmark.

Halter’s goal was the 1,553rd scored in 2026, surpassing MLS’s previous single-season record of 1,552 from the 2024 campaign. Still with two more matchdays left to play, the overall haul will only keep increasing.

Lionel Messi Leads the MLS Golden Boot Race

Lionel Messi is eying his second straight MLS Golden Boot. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Reaching a new goals landmark wouldn’t be possible without the league’s top forwards finding lethal success in the final third—and there’s no player more lethal than Messi.

The Inter Miami captain has found the back of the net 25 times in 29 league appearances this season, which puts him in pole position in the Golden Boot race. Messi took home the prize last season for his 29 goals and will like his chances of defending his crown.

Only FC Dallas’ Petar Musa has a realistic chance of catching the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The Croatian, who has 22 goals to his name, is the only other player in the league to surpass the 20-goal mark this season.

Messi could see his three-goal lead erased if he fails to find the back of the net in Inter Miami’s final two matches against New England Revolution and Charlotte FC. But if he gets his name on the scoresheet, the trophy is as good as his.

MLS Golden Boot Standings

Petar Musa is chasing down Lionel Messi. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rank Player Club Goals 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 25 2. Petar Musa FC Dallas 22 3. Milan Iloski Philadelphia Union 19 T-4 Sam Surridge Nashville SC 18 T-4 Kelvin Yeboah Minnesota United 18 T-4 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps 18 T-4 Denis Bouanga LAFC 18

Teams With the Most Goals Scored in MLS This Season

Luis Suárez is Inter Miami’s second-leading goalscorer. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

To reach a single-season goals record, there must be production beyond the top goalscorers in the league. Take a look at Inter Miami: They have scored a staggering 75 goals this season and only 25 belong to Messi.

It’s no surprise the Herons top the scoring charts. Luis Suárez has put together a massive bounce-back season and has 16 goals to his name. New signing Germán Berterame also has found the back of the net nine times. In total, the defending MLS Cup champions have had 15 people get on the scoresheet in 2026.

Five other clubs, including last season’s MLS Cup runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps, have scored more than 60 goals. Nineteen teams have bagged 50 or more.

Rank Club Goals 1. Inter Miami 75 2. Vancouver Whitecaps 67 T-3. FC Cincinnati 66 T-3. Nashville SC 66 T-5. Philadelphia Union 62 T-5. Orlando City 62