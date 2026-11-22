Columbus Crew manager Laurent Courtois was left hugely disappointed to see Lionel Messi avoid a red card for throwing the ball into the face of striker Gonzalo Tapia in Saturday’s MLS Playoff game.

In stoppage time of the first half, with Miami 1–0 down and already reduced to 10 players following Gonzalo Luján’s earlier red card, Columbus wanted another red for Messi after he sent a throw-in directly into Tapia’s face.

Both players were shown yellow cards, with Tapia adjudged to have intentionally delayed the restart by not retreating far enough, but Courtois felt Messi deserved a harsher sanction for violent conduct.

“Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card,” Courtois said after the game. “It’s just sad, really sad.”

The incident did not sour the night for Columbus. A huge 3–0 victory leaves Courtois’s team needing just one more victory over Miami in the best-of-three series to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Why Lionel Messi Was Not Shown Red Card

Messi was booked for throwing the ball at Gonzalo Tapia. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Referee Allen Chapman wasted little time in showing Messi a yellow card for the throw. The Argentine appeared to be suggesting the ball had been blocked by Tapia’s arm, rather than hit him in the face, as the Colombus forward did raise his arms to try and obstruct Messi.

Chapman was quizzed on the incident after the match and insisted he simply did not believe the incident warranted a red card.

“The force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct,” Chapman explained.

Major League Soccer’s Competition Guidelines describe violent conduct as “excessive force or brutality when not challenging for the ball.” Referees are also asked to consider serious foul play, which is the same but specific to challenging for the ball instead.

With Messi avoiding a harsher punishment for the incident, he will be free to represent Miami in their next attempt to defeat Columbus. The two sides head to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Friday knowing victory for Columbus would dump Miami out of the playoffs.