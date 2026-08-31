Lionel Messi Retires From International Soccer: Legend ‘Hurt’ As He Ends Argentina Career
With 207 appearances, 125 goals, two Copa América titles and a World Cup under his belt, Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers of all time.
Follow Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the world reacts to Messi’s announcement, just weeks after he and Argentina suffered heartbreak in the 2026 World Cup final vs. Spain.
Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.