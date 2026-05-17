Messi’s Intense World Cup Training Regimen—Revealed

Lionel Messi has yet to announce his commitment to participate in the 2026 World Cup this summer—waiting until the last second to “see if [he] really can be 100%”—but the 38-year-old Argentine soccer legend is certainly training like he is seeking a two-peat.

Messi led La Albiceleste to 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar, Argentina’s third time winning the competition (1978, 1986). The former FC Barcelona star, then 35, won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and adding three assists en route to the trophy, making history as the only player to ever win the Golden Ball twice (2014).

To much reluctance, many fans accepted that Messi’s heroic affair may be the perfect curtain call for the world’s best player, understanding it was likely his last outing at the World Cup, and it still might be.

The eight time Ballon d’Or winner, however, has continued to feature for the sky blue and white since Qatar, donning the nation’s jersey as recently as the March international window in friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia, even scoring a goal in a commanding 5–0 victory over the latter.

On Friday, Argentine teammate and fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul revealed the intense training regimen that he and Messi are following together in Miami in order to be in the best possible shape for the upcoming World Cup. Argentina is a heavy favorite coming into the tournament, ranked No. 3 globally as of Sunday and will compete in Group J, facing Algeria, Austria and Jordan before the knockout stages.

Double Training Commitment

Messi (right) and Rodrigo De Paul are close friends. | Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

According to De Paul, he and Messi have drastically increased their training sessions beyond their standard duties with club side Inter Miami, even investing in a separate trainer.



"Between two and three months ago, we have had a training plan beyond what we do at the club, and the two of us kill ourselves to reach the best physical shape," the defensive midfielder told Lo del Pollo on Friday.

"We proposed a double shift for ourselves and we have our trainer there, and we give it our all,” he added.

Although implemented with an eye towards the summer, the extra training sessions are having an immediate positive effect for both Messi and De Paul.

Messi and De Paul have dominated for Inter Miami as of late. | SaydeeLee SERRANOAFP/Getty Images

Messi has notched 12 goals and five assists in the first 12 matches of the new MLS season, smashing a league record last week by becoming the fastest player in its history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions, doing so in 64 matches—31 fewer than the former record-holder required. He also scored a hat trick on Wednesday for a theatrical 5–3 win over FC Cincinnati on the road.

After a slow start to the season, De Paul has significantly improved his form, likely in an effort to confirm his spot on Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s final roster. The 31-year-old has been a commanding force at the back of the midfield and even shown bursts of speed and agility moving up into the attack. He has three goals and seven assists himself thus far this season.

Both Messi and De Paul were named to Scaloni’s preliminary 55-man roster, and the Argentine boss will announce the official 26-man squad soon, as all competing nations are required to do so by June 1 at the latest. Some powerhouse nations, such as France, have already revealed their final rosters.

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