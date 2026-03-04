Will Lionel Messi Be at the White House for Visit With President Donald Trump?

While it has not been confirmed, reports suggest that Lionel Messi is expected to be among Inter Miami’s traveling party for Thursday’s visit to the White House.

“Everyone” in the Inter Miami setup is expected to attend the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to commemorate the club’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph, according to the Miami Herald. Despite the notable, ongoing global events revolving around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it’s far more certain that Trump will be in attendance than Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would not be the first prominent athlete to snub an invite from the White House recently—and it wouldn’t be the first time he’s turned down an offer from a U.S. President.

Why Inter Miami, Messi Are Invited to the White House

David Beckham (right) has high hopes for Lionel Messi (left) and Inter Miami in 2026. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

It’s commonplace for the White House to extend an invitation to American sports teams after a major domestic or international triumph. The gold medal-winning Team USA men’s hockey team had an audience with Trump just last month after posing for photos on the South Lawn. However, women’s hockey turned down the invitation.

Miami have earned their ticket for the franchise’s first ever MLS Cup triumph last December, when they defeated Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps, thanks to a pair of assists from Messi.

Whether Messi attends or not, the simple act of accepting an invite is a statement at this point in the political landscape. The Herons will become the first MLS club to visit the White House during Trump’s second term after 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy stayed on the West Coast. Columbus Crew were received in the Oval Office by President Joe Biden after lifting the top-flight title in 2023.

Why Lionel Messi Snubbed First White House Visit

Today, President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 great leaders who have made America a better place. pic.twitter.com/d610LtMoes — The White House 46 Archived (@WhiteHouse46) January 4, 2025

Messi already had the chance to visit the White House.

As one of 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025, which he earned for his contributions to healthcare and education as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and through the Leo Messi Foundation, the Argentine icon was invited to accept the honor from President Biden on the first Saturday of the year.

It was the MLS offseason and there were no international fixtures at the time, but he was still unable to attend due to scheduling issues.

“Messi said he is deeply honored and it is a profound privilege to receive the recognition but would be unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments,” the player’s management told USA Today. “Messi appreciated the gesture and noted he hopes to have the opportunity to meet Biden in the near future.”

A visit with Biden is no longer in the cards, but there’s another president awaiting Messi’s reception.

