Liverpool 2024–25 Season: A Historic Campaign for Relentless Reds
Many Liverpool supporters braced themselves for a year of transition as Arne Slot arrived to inherit Jürgen Klopp’s legendary throne, but, to put it mildly, they were pleasantly surprised at what became an extraordinary campaign instead.
The Reds swiftly found their feet under newcomer Slot and never looked back, proving the most impressive and consistent team in English football across the term. In a season where many of country’s big-hitters underwhelmed, Liverpool rose to the occasion.
They beat Manchester City and Arsenal to top spot in the Premier League and while the cup competitions proved a disappointment, supporters cared little as they secured their 20th top-flight league title.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive review of Liverpool’s 2024–25 season.
Liverpool 2024–25 Player of the Season
Mohamed Salah
Few in Liverpool red underperformed this season but there can be no question marks over the club’s talisman en route to Premier League glory. Mohamed Salah produced the best individual season of his career and, despite some significant help from teammates, there were periods when he carried the Reds over the line.
Salah moved to third in Liverpool’s list of all-time scorers earlier in the term, secured a joint-record fourth Premier League Golden Boot and even managed to match the record for most goal contributions in a Premier League season—surpassing the record for a 38-game campaign, too. He was rightly named the division’s Player of the Season.
It was an all-timer campaign from Liverpool’s Egyptian king, who will be aiming to replicate this year’s success in 2025–26 after signing a new contract with the Reds in April. Best of luck to the Premier League’s left backs next season—they are going to need it.
Honourable mentions: Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.
Liverpool 2024–25 Goal of the Season
Alexis Mac Allister vs. Tottenham
Liverpool’s more measured approach under Slot has led to fewer stunners this season but the Reds have still scored some excellent goals. For a second straight season, Alexis Mac Allister has arguably produced the pick of the bunch with his exquisite effort against Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool welcomed the Lilywhites to Anfield knowing they would win the title should they avoid defeat and an early goal from former Red Dominic Solanke threatened to ruin the day. But Slot’s side responded emphatically, with Luis Díaz equalising before a left-footed, 20-yard piledriver from Mac Allister fired them ahead.
From there it was a procession and eventually a party as Liverpool ran out 5–1 victors to clinch the crown.
Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah vs. Brighton, Cody Gakpo vs. Brighton, Diogo Jota vs. Everton, Cody Gakpo vs. Man Utd, Harvey Elliott vs. PSG, Alexis Mac Allister vs. Fulham.
Liverpool 2024–25 Performance of the Season
Manchester City [A]
The bulk of Liverpool’s best performances came during an extremely dominant first half of the season, but they saved one of their most dazzling displays for the Etihad Stadium at the end of February. Having already beaten the defending champions 2–0 earlier in the term—a similarly impressive outing—they managed the same scoreline on enemy territory.
Few teams stop Man City from scoring at the Etihad but Liverpool managed exactly that with a cultured and mature defensive performance. They restricted Pep Guardiola’s side to an expected goals total of just 0.65 thanks to particularly defiant displays from Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.
At the other end, Liverpool were ruthless. The Reds had just four shots on target but scored two of them, both first-half strikes from Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai—the pair assisting one another, too. Their level of control was mightily impressive in challenging circumstances as they secured a first Etihad victory in the Premier League for a decade.
Honourable mentions: Man Utd [A], Bayer Leverkusen [H], Real Madrid [H], Man City [H], Tottenham [H].
Liverpool 2024–25 Signing of the Season
Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa was both Liverpool’s best and worst signing of the 2024–25 signing. The Italian was their only addition—bar Giorgi Mamardashvili who was instantly loaned back to Valencia—and largely struggled in his debut season. Early injuries thwarted his development and he failed to earn Slot’s trust after his recovery.
Chiesa’s cheap fee means he’s not been an unequivocal disaster and despite a summer exit looking increasingly likely, he could yet have a future at Anfield. While he only managed 14 appearances for the Reds in his debut term, he did score a consolation in the Carabao Cup final and offered fleeting glimpses of his searing pace and ingenuity.
Liverpool 2024–25 Most Improved Player
Ryan Gravenberch
Just like Liverpool’s best player of the season cannot be questioned, neither can their most improved. Ryan Gravenberch has proven a man possessed during his second season on Merseyside and compatriot Slot has transformed him into an elite defensive midfielder. His performances have been so remarkable that he was even named the Premier League Young Player of the Season.
The dazzling Dutchman formed a formidable partnership with Mac Allister in the engine room and proved a surprise revelation. Fierce in the tackle, excellent at reading danger and composed in possession, Liverpool couldn’t have asked for more from the 23-year-old.
Slot has polished Liverpool’s rough diamond in 2024–25.
Honourable mentions: Dominik Szoboszlai.
Liverpool 2024–25 Disappointment of the Season
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool hoped it would be third season lucky for Darwin Núñez. Two chaotic campaigns were littered with gilt-edged misses and wonder strikes, but could Slot get some consistency out of the Uruguayan? Well, the answer was a resounding no.
Núñez followed up 15 and 18-goal seasons by dropping a measly seven in 2024–25 and a summer exit looks almost inevitable. Again, there were quality moments, most notably two stoppage-time strikes away at Brentford, but he proved an unreliable source of inspiration.
There were others who disappointed amid Liverpool’s success but Núñez was a particularly frustrating watch.
Dishonourable mentions: Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and Federico Chiesa.
Liverpool 2024–25 Most Appearances
- Mohamed Salah — 52 (38 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 5 Carabao Cup)
- Luis Díaz — 50 (36 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 4 Carabao Cup, 1 FA Cup)
- Virgil van Dijk — 49 (37 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 3 Carabao Cup)
- Cody Gakpo — 49 (35 Premier League, 8 Champions League, 6 Carabao Cup)
- Dominik Szoboszlai — 49 (36 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 3 Carabao Cup, 1 FA Cup)
Liverpool 2024–25 Top Scorers
- Mohamed Salah — 34 (29 Premier League, 3 Champions League, 2 Carabao Cup)
- Cody Gakpo — 18 (10 Premier League, 5 Carabao Cup, 3 Champions League)
- Luis Díaz — 17 (13 Premier League, 3 Champions League, 1 Carabao Cup)
- Diogo Jota — 9 (6 Premier League, 2 Carabao Cup, 1 FA Cup)
- Dominik Szoboszlai — 8 (6 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 Carabao Cup)
Liverpool 2024–25 Top Assisters
- Mohamed Salah — 23 (18 Premier League, 4 Champions League, 1 Carabao Cup)
- Dominik Szoboszlai — 9 (7 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 FA Cup)
- Luis Díaz — 8 (7 Premier League, 1 Champions League)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold — 8 (7 Premier League, 1 Champions League)
- Cody Gakpo — 7 (5 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 Carabao Cup)
Liverpool 2024–25 Record in All Competitions
- Premier League — P38, W25, D9, L4, GF 86, GA 41, GD +45, Pts 84, Position 1st
- Champions League — P10, W8, D0, L2, GF 19, GA 10, Last 16
- FA Cup — P2, W1, L1, GF 4, GA 1, Fourth round
- Carabao Cup — P6, W4, L2, GF 15, GA 7, Runners-up