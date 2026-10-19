Liverpool Avoid Huge Transfer Blunder Thanks to Positive Contract Update

Finding a replacement for Mohamed Salah was an understandable priority for Liverpool this summer.

Víctor Muñoz was signed early in the window but the statement piece came in the form of Bradley Barcola, with a package worth up to $166 million (£123 million) struck shortly before Deadline Day arrived. Andoni Iraola’s squad was, suddenly, overflowing with young, talented wingers all looking to compete for minutes against 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, widely hailed as one of the English game’s top young prospects.

Liverpool’s search for immediate success in the post-Salah era came with a reluctance to throw Ngumoha into the deep end. It was a huge risk to take considering a crowded pathway was among the reasons Ngumoha, whose Liverpool contract expires in 2028, chose to leave Chelsea in 2024.

Ngumoha has not started in the Premier League since the first day of the season, before Barcola had joined, but it seems as though the teenager is not losing his patience just yet as he confirmed talks over a new contract at Anfield are heading in the right direction.

“To be fair, that is all with my agent now,” he said of the ongoing contract talks.

“I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let my football do the talking at the end of the day. I enjoy playing, and all of that stuff is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, and hopefully I can carry on doing well.”

Ngumoha Relishing Increased Competition at Liverpool

Ngumoha (right) is not shying away from competing against Bradley Barcola (left). | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Having already made an impression at Liverpool last season, Ngumoha has a little more credit in the bank compared to your typical youngster. He is already a first-team player simply fighting for minutes, rather than scrapping for the opportunity to get noticed.

That logic is likely playing into Ngumoha’s thinking as he continues to battle against senior, expensive names like Muñoz and Barcola for minutes on either his favored left wing or what appears to be his new home on the right.

“I am enjoying the challenge and to be able to play off both sides is important,” he continued.

“Do I have a favorite position? No, not anymore. I am getting to grips with the right wing now, and I am liking it. It gives me a bit more unpredictability. I have been working hard on the training pitch.

“I went away with England, and I was playing on the right, so I learned a lot there as well. Watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka. I took on board some of the stuff they told me, and it’s really helpful.

“Andoni [Iraola] wants me to take on players in one-v-one duels. He wants me to be threatening. Off the ball, he wants me to help the team however I can. I am enjoying working with him and enjoying improving.

“Whether I start or come off the bench, I have the same mentality. I know the club are just trying to look after me. We have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy.

“It is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day. So whatever minutes we get, we can’t be sulking, we just have to go out and show what we can do.”

Liverpool Must Find Way to Reward Ngumoha’s Patience

Liverpool must continue to find space for Ngumoha. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have got very lucky with Ngumoha’s willingness to commit his future to the club at a time in which he is far from a guaranteed starter. He needs minutes to develop and, despite the competition, clearly feels capable of finding them at Anfield.

English soccer can be a cruel breeding ground for young players, with the demands of the Premier League so high that taking risks on emerging talents is not particularly common. By contrast, Barcola was starting for Lyon at 19 years old and joining Paris Saint-Germain at 20.

Ngumoha will know that is the next step in his career—shaking off the “wonderkid” label and proving himself as a consistent force of the game. He’s only going to get there with minutes, and Liverpool need to find a way to ensure he gets them.

It is easier said than done—one needs only to look at Estêvão’s return of 29 Premier League minutes so far under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea to see the struggles of developing youngsters in a team full of senior stars—but that is the mission facing Iraola this season and further down the line.

Ngumoha may sense an opportunity right now, with Barcola yet to ignite in England, but that patience is not going to last forever. Liverpool would live to regret losing the youngster at this stage of his emerging career.