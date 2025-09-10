Liverpool’s Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window
Funds were extremely limited in Arne Slot’s debut summer in charge of Liverpool but the purse strings were loosened significantly following his Premier League title triumph.
The Reds splashed £446.5 million on fresh faces this summer, breaking a number of records in the process—including the highest spend in an individual window and the record Premier League transfer fee.
Now their frenzied spending is over, Slot can take stock of the remarkable squad Liverpool have forged this summer. They have splurged in defence and attack as they aim to defend their Premier League crown and add further silverware to their bloated trophy cabinet.
Slot’s wealth of options offers him some welcome selection headaches for the 2025–26 campaign, namely picking his strongest XI when every player is fit and available.
Liverpool’s Best XI After Summer Transfer Window (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson
Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to be Liverpool’s future but Alisson very much remains their present. The Brazilian is still one of the best goalkeepers on the planet and continues to make decisive contributions for the Reds on a weekly basis.
Mamardashvili will be incredibly handy for rotation and in the likely event that Alisson sustains some sort of injury during the campaign, but Slot can have no question marks over his best stopper. That’s Alisson.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure already feels many moons ago, with Jeremie Frimpong swiftly installed as his replacement. The Dutch international, who dazzled in Bayer Leverkusen colours for several seasons, offered encouragement during pre-season but has suffered an injury early in his Liverpool career which has limited his effectiveness to date.
Still, Frimpong is expected to lead Conor Bradley in the pecking order once he returns from his setback, with Liverpool now boasting two full backs who are even more attack-minded than Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were as a duo.
CB: Ibrahima Konate
Marc Guéhi’s collapsed move to Liverpool means Ibrahima Konaté will undoubtedly keep his place in Liverpool’s starting lineup this season amid uncertainty over his future. The France international, who is out of contract next summer, could have been displaced by Guéhi, but now has an undisputed spot in the XI.
Konaté hasn’t made the sharpest start to the season—although he was much improved against Arsenal last time out—but Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are unlikely to leapfrog him in Slot’s hierarchy.
CB: Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool’s colossus in defence for almost a decade and the Dutchman continues to lead by example in the backline. He’s already showcased his physical authority in victories over Arsenal and Newcastle United, with few signs that he’s slowing down anytime soon.
Of course, Slot will need to offer Van Dijk more rest time as he ages—he turned 34 in July—but Liverpool still can’t live without their imperious skipper.
LB: Milos Kerkez
Milos Kerkez has immediately taken over from Robertson at left back and the £40 million Hungarian is a sure bet to remain in the side—certainly for the foreseeable future. While he’s not made a flawless beginning to life on Merseyside, the 21-year-old is already an excellent talent and has the potential to improve further.
Robertson will be offered minutes this season and still has plenty to give Liverpool, but it’s Kerkez, rapidly emerging as one of the best left backs in the world, who will feature in high-profile matches in the Premier League and Champions League.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
Ryan Gravenberch’s transformation in 2024–25 was outstanding and integral to Liverpool’s title success. The Reds have decided against strengthening in the engine room over the summer, placing even more pressure on the Dutchman to continue his exceptional form.
The 2024–25 Premier League Young Player of the Season appears unlikely to disappoint having shown no signs of wilting early in the current campaign. He’s still Slot’s go to defensive midfielder.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool’s tempo-setter was vital to the club’s second Premier League title last season and his importance in midfield cannot be understated. He’s struggled with injuries over the summer and at the beginning of the new term, but he remains Liverpool’s leading midfielder with his mix of tenacity and technical quality.
Mac Allister and Gravenberch will be forced to share minutes with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, but there can be no doubting that they are Slot’s preferred double pivot when everyone is fit and healthy.
AM: Florian Wirtz
Expectations are extremely high for Florian Wirtz. The ex-Leverkusen star signed for a then-British record £116 million and arrives as one of the world’s leading attacking midfielders, with the Anfield faithful demanding a swift return on investment. The German will take time to adapt but will need to find his feet fairly quickly.
Szoboszlai will compete for minutes with Wirtz but it’s the 22-year-old who will start the majority of games for the Reds this season. He has the grace, flair and ruthlessness to be a modern Liverpool great if he can translate his Bundesliga form to the Premier League.
RW: Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is unlikely to replicate the insane numbers he posted last season. He produced 34 goals and 23 assists in just 52 appearances in all competitions—the most creative and second-best goalscoring campaign of his career.
While Liverpool have added several tantalising new forward options to the mix, Salah will still be essential to their attacking play. The 33-year-old is a relentless output machine and already has a goal and assist this season despite being below his best.
LW: Cody Gakpo
Luis Díaz’s summer exit has opened the door for Cody Gakpo to be the undisputed first choice on the left wing, with Liverpool deciding against signing a direct replacement for the Colombian. They have complete faith in the Netherlands international, who recently signed a new contract with the club.
Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha will offer support out wide this term but Gakpo will be the main man down the left flank. He’s already managed a goal and two assists and will be eager to better last season’s tally of 24 goal contributions.
ST: Alexander Isak
Liverpool were forced to wait for their priority transfer target but eventually secured the £125 million Premier League record acquisition of Alexander Isak on Deadline Day. A long saga had a happy ending for the Reds, who know they have recruited one of the best strikers in the world in the Sweden international.
Hugo Ekitiké will feel hard done by to drop to the bench after an excellent start to life with Liverpool, but Isak is simply the better player. The two will share game time in the No.9 position but it’s Isak who will be the crown jewel at the head of an exceptional XI.