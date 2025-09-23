Liverpool Charged by UEFA Over Diego Simeone Red Card Incident
UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings into the events which transpired late in Liverpool’s 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid, in which manager Diego Simeone was shown a red card following a clash with fans behind the bench.
A stoppage-time winner from Virgil van Dijk sparked a frenzy on the touchline and Atlético manager Simeone had to be restrained and dragged away from the crowd before being shown a red card for appearing to gesture in the direction of supporters.
Simeone apologised for his reaction but demanded an investigation into the conduct of Liverpool supporters, who he accused of hurling “non-stop abuse” in his direction.
Footage on social media has since shown what appeared to be a bottle thrown into the crowd, while Atlético are looking into accusations that a member of Simeone’s backroom staff spat at fans involved in the incident.
According to The Athletic, both Simeone and Liverpool have been charged. European football’s governing body are looking into Simeone’s conduct but have also taken a dim view of a section of Liverpool fans throwing objects.
Both parties will now have chance to respond ahead of any potential punishments. For Simeone, he faces a potential touchline ban. Liverpool could be fined for crowd trouble but any serious misconduct uncovered in the investigation could bring about a partial stadium closure in the most severe of cases.
Liverpool are yet to respond to Simeone’s plea for an investigation into the fans involved, with the Atléti boss calling for “consequences.”
A one-game ban for Simeone would see him miss an upcoming game against Eintracht Frankfurt, but anything longer would impact Atlético’s trip to Arsenal on Oct. 21.