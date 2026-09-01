Liverpool Confirm $38 Million Goalkeeper Signing—But There’s a Catch

Liverpool have completed the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Genk for an initial fee of $38.3 million (£28.3 million), with a further $2.3 million (£1.7 million) in potential add-ons.

The teenager has garnered attention for his impressive performances in Belgium, where he’s made 15 first-team appearances for Genk. He established himself as the club’s first-choice stopper toward the end of last season and has started all four league games this term.

Stood at 6ft 7in, Brughmans has drawn parallels with former Genk goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and he even dons the same No. 28 previously worn by the current Real Madrid star.

Having also impressed for Belgium’s youth teams, which includes captaining his country at the Under-17 World Cup last year, Brughmans is considered one of the most precocious goalkeepers in European soccer.

However, there is a catch for Liverpool. Brughmans won’t be immediately available to the Reds, as he will stay with Genk for the 2026–27 season to gain further first-team experience.

We have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk 🔴



The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and will now return to Genk for the duration of the 2026-27 season 🧤 pic.twitter.com/9p5z60gE6w — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2026

New Arrival Sparks Goalkeeper Debate

Giorgi Mamardashvili (left) was supposed to replace Alisson (right). | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool are wise to be planning for the future between the sticks. Alisson, who will turn 34 in October, is in the final year of his contract, and isn’t guaranteed to extend his Anfield stay beyond the current campaign.

The Brazilian was strongly linked with a move to Juventus this summer, but Liverpool were quick to dismiss any speculation over a departure. However, an exit next summer appears fairly likely.

Alisson’s availability has been an issue for Liverpool in recent seasons, with the goalkeeper making 35 appearances or fewer in each of the last three campaigns. Naturally, the club have been searching for his successor.

Following the sale of Caoimhín Kelleher to Brentford, it appeared that Giorgi Mamardashvili would take over. The Georgian was signed from Valencia in 2024, before making the switch last summer.

Mamardashvili is yet to convince the Anfield faithful. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The 25-year-old featured readily for Liverpool last season amid Alisson’s injury issues, but failed to entirely convince in an underperforming side. His poor distribution was particularly notable, even if he’s a capable shot-stopper, as shown by his performances at Euro 2024.

Mamardashvili’s future on Merseyside now appears uncertain beyond the current campaign, with Brughmans potentially viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson instead.