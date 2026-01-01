Liverpool Confirm First Sale of January Transfer Window
Liverpool have confirmed the departure of left back James Norris, who has completed a permanent transfer to Irish Premier Division side Shelbourne.
Born in Liverpool and raised through the academy since Under-9 level, Norris impressed at youth level for the Reds and was handed his first-team debut in the infamous 5–0 defeat to Aston Villa in the 2018–19 Carabao Cup quarter-final, coming off the bench for a youthful Reds side deputing for the seniors while they were away at the Club World Cup.
Another appearance of the bench against Shrewsbury Town followed in January 2022, while current manager Arne Slot was also no stranger to Norris. The left back featured in four matchday squads last season across the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.
He joined Shelbourne on loan in February and a club statement has confirmed the move has now been made permanent.
“Everyone at Liverpool FC wishes James the best of luck for the future,” the club concluded.
Liverpool Expecting Limited Departures in January
The future of talismanic winger Mohamed Salah was expected to dominate the winter transfer window for Liverpool, but the restoration of his relationship with Slot is expected to bring a temporary end to talk of a possible departure for the Egyptian.
While Liverpool are braced for more uncertainty over Salah’s future in the summer, they still have a handful of issues to address this winter.
There is interest in defender Joe Gomez, who remains a backup at Anfield as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, but Liverpool are highly unlikely to approve the departure of a key squad player given the lack of alternatives at the back. Giovanni Leoni’s long-term injury leaves Gomez as the only senior cover to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.
Midfielder Wataru Endo has played just 43 minutes in the Premier League and is expected to receive offers from elsewhere.
The biggest decision, in terms of outgoings at least, could revolve around winger Federico Chiesa, who is a known target for clubs in Serie A after failing to establish himself as a regular starter since his move to Anfield in 2024.
Chiesa is not thought to be unhappy but has not started a game in either the Premier League or Champions League this season, and there is interest from Italy in giving the winger the chance to rediscover the form he flashed earlier in his career with Fiorentina and Juventus.