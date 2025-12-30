Fringe Liverpool, Real Madrid Forwards ‘Targeted’ by Italian Giants
Backup Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has been touted with a shock return to Juventus, who are reportedly interested in signing the 28-year-old and Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García this winter.
The Italian giants are expected to back recently appointed manager Luciano Spalletti in the January transfer market following an impressive upturn in form since the 66-year-old’s arrival and there are multiple areas within the Juve squad that require improvement.
Midfield is in need of reinforcement, as are the wing back positions, but the forward department could use additions in the upcoming window if Juventus are to sustain their recent good form.
That’s according to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, reporting that the Turin club are intrigued by the possibility of re-signing Chiesa on a temporary deal.
The Italy international joined Liverpool from the Serie A side in 2024 but an injury-ravaged debut season limited his impact and Arne Slot has largely ignored him since the beginning of the current campaign despite some impressive showings from the bench.
Juve are keen to source an alternative to Kenan Yıldız on the flank to ensure the precocious 20-year-old isn’t overworked. Chiesa’s versatility and knowledge of Italian football are considered major positives.
Chiesa’s possible return is a “tantalising” prospect for Juve executives but whether or not a deal comes to pass is largely dependent on Liverpool’s willingness to sanction it. The Reds have used him sparingly this season but find themselves short on options heading into 2026 following Alexander Isak’s long-term injury and Mohamed Salah’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Juventus Interested in Fringe Real Madrid Striker
Chiesa is not the only attacking star intriguing Juve according to La Gazzetta, with peripheral Madrid striker García also linked with a move to Italy. The surprise FIFA Club World Cup breakout star has been Xabi Alonso’s backup No. 9 this term, used sporadically and chiefly from the bench.
The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with a Premier League move, has started just three matches in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, with Juventus potentially seeking a loan move with an option or obligation to buy for the young Spaniard.
Whether Madrid would sanction an exit for García remains to be seen, especially considering the club already allowed Endrick to join Lyon on loan for the second half of the season.
García rebuffed transfer talk in October, insisting that his “dream” is to stay with Real.