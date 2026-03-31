Liverpool Learn Exciting New Alexander Isak Return Date—Report

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is due back in team training this week, with a report suggesting he may even be fit enough to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester City.

Isak has not played since suffering a fractured fibula against Tottenham Hotspur in December. Despite initial concerns that he could miss the entirety of the second half of the season, Liverpool have always been confident he can return in some capacity this season.

Manager Arne Slot confirmed before the international break that Isak should be back in time for the trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, but The Guardian note Isak’s return could come even sooner.

As Isak prepares to make his return to training, it is suggested that Isak may be ready to play against City at the weekend, albeit in a drastically limited capacity.

He is on track for a comeback against PSG but it would appear that Isak has avoided any late setbacks in his recovery, opening the door to a comeback marginally ahead of schedule.

Isak Boost Comes With Fresh Alisson Disappointment

Alisson has hinted at a lengthy absence. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing to welcome a handful of big names back to action. Mohamed Salah is believed to have recovered from a muscular issue and could join Isak on the pitch against City for the first time since announcing his departure at the end of the season.

The news is not all rosy for Liverpool, however, as goalkeeper Alisson continues to battle his own muscle problem.

Slot had described Alisson’s issue as “minor,” but the goalkeeper took to social media shortly before the international break to hint at a setback with an admission that he would be out for “a while.”

Alisson will not be back for the FA Cup quarterfinal, leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili to continue in his place, and remains a major doubt for the trip to Paris. No formal timeframe has been put on his recovery since his cryptic update.

Fans are also awaiting a verdict on Federico Chiesa after the winger withdrew from the Italy squad, but center back Joe Gomez should be ready for minutes after coming close to a return before the international break.

Liverpool head into their next two games as the underdogs, with pressure on Slot to turn things around after two defeats and a draw in their last four games.

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