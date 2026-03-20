Mohamed Salah Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star

Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as manager Arne Slot refused to offer any guarantees over whether the Egyptian would return after the international break.

Salah asked to be substituted during the second half of the midweek victory over Galatasaray, sparking immediate concerns which Slot validated in his latest press conference.

What Injury Does Salah Have?

Salah managed 74 minutes against Galatasaray. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The exact nature of Salah’s injury blow is not yet known, but it is a muscular issue which forced him to request an exit and head straight down the tunnel last time out.

Admitting it was “unusual” to see Salah walk off injured, Slot revealed: “As a result of that I think you can expect the outcome. So, [he’s] not available for tomorrow.”

"The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break,” Slot continued. “The bad thing for Egypt is that he can’t go there.”

When Will Salah Return From Injury?

Arne Slot will want Salah back as soon as possible. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

While Salah’s issue is not thought to be particularly serious, he is still expected to need a handful of weeks on the sidelines to recover.

“We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past, that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body,” Slot continued. “History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others.

“But it’s only two weeks when we go again so let’s hope in that period of time he can be back.”

There is no denying the boost that comes with the upcoming international break, giving Salah two weeks to focus solely on his wellbeing to recover from his injury.

What Matches Could Salah Miss Through Injury?

Salah’s injury leave Arne Slot food for thought. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Slot’s comments suggest Salah may need to summon his superhuman recovery abilities to make it back in time for the return of domestic action in April, which is a huge concern for Liverpool as they prepare for two enormous fixtures.

April 4 brings a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals, before Liverpool travel to Paris for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain four days later.

Salah may not have been at the peak of his powers this season—10 goals in 34 games is well below his usual standards—but he has enjoyed a major upturn in form since the turn of the calendar year, racking up five goals and five assists in his 14 games in 2026.

Slot will want Salah available for such a crucial run of games and faces a nervous wait to see whether the veteran forward can conjure up another miraculous recovery.

Liverpool’s Fixtures in the Next Month

Date Opponent Competition Saturday, March 21 Brighton Premier League Saturday, April 4 Man City FA Cup Wednesday, April 8 PSG Champions League Saturday, April 11 Fulham Premier League Tuesday, April 14 PSG Champions League Sunday, April 19 Everton Premier League

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