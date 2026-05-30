Liverpool Fire Manager Arne Slot After Disappointing 2025–26 Season

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of manager Arne Slot after an underwhelming season.

While it seemed as though Liverpool were prepared to stand by the Dutchman after a second-season drop-off that took his side from Premier League champions down to fifth place, reports on Saturday were soon backed up by official confirmation from the club that Slot has left his post.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” a statement read. “The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and—most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves—successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

Liverpool Identify ‘Clear Favorite’ to Replace Slot

Andoni Iraola could be heading to Anfield. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

News of Slot’s dismissal was met with frustration from many Liverpool fans, not because of the decision itself, but rather the timing of it.

Xabi Alonso, the top target in the summer of 2024 before Slot’s arrival, spent the first half of 2026 unattached following his departure from Real Madrid. It was Chelsea that took advantage of the situation, hiring the former Reds midfielder on May 17.

Less than two weeks later, Liverpool are on the hunt for their own new manager, with Fabrizio Romano naming former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as the “clear favorite” for the post.

Iraola has spoken with the likes of AC Milan and Crystal Palace in recent days, fresh off the back of leading Bournemouth to the Europa League, but now appears set to join a Liverpool side that finished just three points above Iraola’s Cherries this past season.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC