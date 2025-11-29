Liverpool ‘Hatch Ibrahima Konate Plan’ After Real Madrid Transfer Snub
Liverpool remain determined to tie defender Ibrahima Konaté down to a new contract before his current terms expire next summer, a report has revealed.
The France international will hit the final six months of his existing contract in January, when he will be free to discuss terms with clubs oversees. Real Madrid had long been expected to take advantage of that opportunity with a view to making Konaté their latest bargain signing, but it emerged on Friday that Los Blancos have formally ended their interest.
Just why Madrid have walked away from Konaté is unclear. Questions over his recent form have been asked by many Liverpool fans, but his private contract demands may also have proven a problem for the La Liga leaders.
Madrid’s withdrawal as suitors comes as a boost to Liverpool who, according to Sky Sports News, are still working towards a new contract for Konaté.
Liverpool officials want to secure Konaté’s long-term future but will only do so if the finances make sense for them. Previous reports have claimed the 26-year-old wants a contract which would make him one of the club’s top earners.
Konaté, for his part, has already admitted he wants to be able to announce a decision on his future soon.
‘Several Clubs’ Still Chasing Konaté’s Signature
While Madrid are no longer looking to complicate Liverpool’s plan for Konaté, the Reds still face an uphill battle to tie him down to a new contract.
Fabrizio Romano states there are still plenty of clubs keen to sign Konaté on a free transfer.
It was recently revealed that both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have held talks with Konaté’s representatives over a move next summer, while other suitors could soon emerge if the defender is allowed to reach the later stages of his contract.
Ultimately, the final decision rests with Konaté, who does still have the option to extend at Liverpool. He appears to retain the faith of manager Arne Slot despite an unconvincing start to the season, but as he prepares to turn 27 in May, may see next summer as the final opportunity to secure a blockbuster, long-term contract elsewhere.