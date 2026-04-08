Liverpool Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Champions League Clash vs. PSG

The pressure on Liverpool could hardly be higher heading into Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Having been utterly humiliated by Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Arne Slot will want to ensure what has already been a disappointing campaign does not descend into farce. To do that, he will have to avoid the same fate dished out to Chelsea, whose own season is at risk of unraveling after losing 8–2 to the French giants on aggregate in the last round.

There was some good news before Wednesday’s game, with striker Alexander Isak returning to the matchday squad for the first time since fracturing his leg back in December, but Liverpool are still without a handful of big names.

Here is Liverpool’s injury list heading into Wednesday’s match.

Alisson

Alisson hopes to return in May. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Return date: May 3 (vs. Man Utd)

There is an air of mystery around Alisson’s injury. The goalkeeper missed the first leg of the last 16 against Galatasaray but managed to return for two matches before being sidelined once again.

Alisson took to social media to admit he would be out for “a while,” before Slot revealed he does not expect the Reds to welcome their starting goalkeeper back to the lineup until towards the end of the season.

Another social media update from the Brazilian revealed he is hopeful of being back in action by the end of April. Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in his absence.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley’s season is over. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Return date: Next season

A strict timeline for right back Conor Bradley has not been made public since he was struck down by a nasty knee injury in early January.

It was clear early on, however, that Bradley’s season was over, as were the Northern Irishman’s hopes of playing at the World Cup.

Bradley will not be seen again until the 2026–27 campaign, although it is not yet clear when he will be fit enough to return.

Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo needed surgery on an ankle problem. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Injury: Ankle

Return date: World Cup

Midfielder Wataru Endo was stretchered off against Sunderland in February after trapping his ankle in the turf—the sort of injury that can lead to wildly differing recovery timelines.

Endo confirmed earlier this month that he needed surgery to implant an entirely new ligament and admitted it would take at least three months to heal, at which point he would be able to start doing anything more strenuous than walking.

His goal is to return at the World Cup with Japan.

Giovanni Leoni

Giovanni Leoni’s season lasted just one game. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Return date: Next season

An ACL injury struck center back Giovanni Leoni down on his Liverpool debut all the way back in September. Once the problem was confirmed, his season was immediately confirmed to be over.

Just when Leoni will return is, once again, not particularly clear. An initial timeline of 12 months was put on his recovery, although we have seen players recover from similar problems slightly faster, leaving the door open for a comeback at the start of next season.

Reports have linked Leoni with a loan exit to help him rebuild his fitness.

Stefan Bajcetic

The young midfielder has been plagued by setbacks. | Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Return date: Unknown

The biggest mystery at Liverpool currently surrounds young midfielder Stefan Bajčetić. Hailed as a breakthrough star at Anfield in 2022–23, the 21-year-old has not kicked a ball since suffering a nasty hamstring injury on loan with Las Palmas in May 2025.

Bajčetić has suffered setback after setback after setback in his bid to return, leaving him glued to the sidelines for the entirery of the current campaign.

Caution will be taken with Bajčetić’s eventual return, given the perilous nature of his current recovery journey.

Jayden Danns

Another hamstring injury for Jayden Danns. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Return date: May 3 (vs. Man Utd)

Hamstring issues have kept highly rated striker Jayden Danns on the sidelines for most of this season, robbing him of the chance to help out in the absence of Isak.

Danns returned at Under-21 level in mid-March but managed just 29 minutes of action before suffering another hamstring setback. While not believed to be particularly serious, the timing of the issue, so soon after his return, has prompted a response of ultimate caution.

If Slot wants the 20-year-old to help out at senior level, he is likely to have to wait until May, although there is every chance Danns is shut down for the remainder of the season to try and help him heal before the new campaign begins.

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