Liverpool Midfielder ‘Close’ to Summer Exit, Transfer Fee Revealed
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is reported to be close to joining Lyon for a total package of £15 million ($19.9 million) inclusive of add-ons.
The 22-year-old has risen through Liverpool’s academy, making 14 appearances for the senior team either side of impressive loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.
Morton attracted significant interest last summer, notably from then Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, but remained at Anfield to provide squad depth during Liverpool’s title-winning campaign. However, he turned out just five times in total, with none of those outings coming in the Premier League.
The Athletic report that the Reds will now cash in on their homegrown talent, with Morton “awaiting the green light from the club before travelling to France to undergo a medical”.
With the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai among those ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s hardly surprising that the holding midfielder is departing in search of greater first-team exposure.
Morton was part of the England Under-21 squad that won this summer’s European Championship and will join fellow academy graduates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah in leaving Merseyside to play on the continent.
Liverpool have spent almost £300 million ($398.4 million) this summer and are eager to recoup funds through player sales. The recent departure of Luis Díaz for £65.5 million ($87 million) has helped balance the books and the Reds will be keen to trim their squad further before the transfer window shuts on September 1.