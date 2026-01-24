Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Pressure Rises on Slot After Last-Gasp Drama

Amine Adli’s 95th-minute winner piled more pressure on under-fire Arne Slot as Liverpool stumbled to a 3–2 defeat away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

An impressive Champions League victory at Marseille on Wednesday had offered some respite after four successive Premier League draws, but Liverpool came crashing back down to earth in the first half at the Vitality Stadium.

Quick-fire goals from Evanilson and Álex Jiménez punished yet more sloppy Liverpool defending, chiefly from Virgil van Dijk, who did at least get Liverpool on the scoresheet from a corner before the half-time whistle.

Another terrific Dominik Szoboszlai free kick provided an equaliser for the Reds but Adli’s last-gasp winner ended Liverpool’s 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions and puts Slot under the microscope once more.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-2-2)

Virgil van Dijk was involved significantly at the Vitality. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—4.7: Completely exposed by defensive errors as Bournemouth struck twice before the break and made an excellent save to deny Ryan Christie shortly after Liverpool’s equaliser. Perhaps could have done better with the winning goal.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.5: Unable to get too involved in the final third but wasn’t to blame for either of Bournemouth’s first-half goals, both of which came down the left-hand side.

CB: Joe Gomez—6.0: Injured in a clash with Alisson as he attempted to prevent Evanilson’s opener and was subsequently withdrawn. The Englishman’s injury record is exactly why Liverpool need another central defender this winter.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—6.2: A skewed Van Dijk clearance allowed Bournemouth to take the lead and the 34-year-old proceeded to play Jiménez onside for their second. Somewhat made amends with a fortuitous effort before half time but hardly covered himself in glory for the winner on an awful outing for the skipper.

LB: Milos Kerkez—6.0: Bested by Jiménez for Bournemouth’s second, the left back failing to match the Spaniard’s run on an awful first return to the Vitality since his summer exit. Replaced at the break by Andy Robertson, despite the Scotsman being linked with a Tottenham Hotspur switch.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—6.9: One of Liverpool’s better performers in both halves of the pitch—which doesn’t say much—but didn’t particularly stand out from the crowd.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.5: Another quiet performance from the out-of-sorts Argentine, who can have few complaints about being withdrawn before the hour mark.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.6: A wicked corner delivery to the near post offered Liverpool a route back into the game and another wonderful free kick levelled proceedings. Continues to be one of few shining lights for the Reds this season.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.1: Often looked Liverpool’s most likely creator but lacked the necessary finesse when in dangerous areas of the pitch.

ST: Mohamed Salah—7.1: An alarmingly rusty performance from the Egyptian, who was too unpolished in the final third to cause Bournemouth issues on his first Premier League start since November.

ST: Cody Gakpo—6.4: Completely ineffective leading the line and while he wasn’t offered much service, the Dutchman seriously underwhelmed on his return to the starting lineup.

Substitute Rating Wataru Endo (35’ for Gomez) 6.4 Andy Robertson (46’ for Kerkez) 6.4 Hugo Ekitiké (59’ for Mac Allister) 6.4 Curtis Jones (59’ for Frimpong) 6.2 Rio Ngumoha (74’ for Gakpo) 6.4

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Freddie Woodman (GK), Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

Starting XI: Đorđe Petrović; Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert; Alex Scott, Lewis Cook; Álex Jiménez, Eli Junior Kroupi, Amine Adli; Evanilson.

Subs used: Ryan Christie, Alex Tóth, Enes Ünal.

Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool—How It Unfolded at the Vitality Stadium

Stepping out on the South Coast 📸 #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/5OnIN9q4Yl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2026

Liverpool made an encouraging start on the rain-soaked south coast but similarly to recent Premier League outings, the Reds struggled to carve out any notable opportunities in the opening exchanges. Their inability to take advantage of their territorial dominance was punished just after the midpoint of the first half.

Van Dijk had been defiant in Marseille midweek but it was the captain’s error that offered Bournemouth the lead. The Dutchman’s failed clearance from a long ball over the top allowed Alex Scott to cut back for Evanilson, the striker making no mistake as he fired beyond Alisson from just six yards.

Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool just six minutes later. Playing with 10 men after inexplicably delaying the substitution of Joe Gomez, who was receiving medical treatment for over five minutes off the field, the Reds were sliced open far too easily down their left-hand side. An incisive pass from James Hill assisted Jiménez as he doubled Bournemouth’s advantage.

Van Dijk earned some redemption for a dire first-half display as he reduced the deficit just before half time, looping an effort over Đorđe Petrović at the near post. Fortunate to see the ball ricochet off his back having missed his header, Van Dijk cared little as he celebrated only Liverpool’s second goal from a corner in the league this season.

Four substitutions by the hour—admittedly one of which was enforced—offered an insight into Slot’s frustrations, but the second half began much the same as the first. The Reds spent much of their time in Bournemouth’s final third, unable to work Petrović or unlock a well-stocked backline.

A dramatic last-minute victory for @afcbournemouth against Liverpool 😱 pic.twitter.com/I0m8a9Z3tE — Premier League (@premierleague) January 24, 2026

Liverpool continued to struggle from open play as the match wore on but another set piece—and another inventive Szoboszlai free kick—offered them a much-needed equaliser with 10 minutes remaining. The Hungarian, who scored from a dead ball midweek, decided against going beneath or over the wall, instead rifling into the corner on Petrović’s side of the goal.

A timely save from Alisson and gilt-edged miss from Evanilson appeared to have spared Liverpool’s blushes shortly after the equalising goal, but their inability to defend set pieces reared its ugly head once more in the dying embers. A long throw resulted in an almighty goal-mouth scramble in stoppage time and Adli eventually prodded in from a tight angle after the Reds failed to clear their lines.

Yet more disappointment for Liverpool and further questions for Slot to answer as the Reds await their first Premier League win of the calendar year.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Half Time Stats

Statistic Bournemouth Liverpool Possession 38% 62% Expected Goals (xG) 0.63 0.47 Total Shots 3 6 Shots on Target 2 2 Big Chances 2 1 Pass Accuracy 80% 84% Fouls Committed 4 3 Corners 1 7

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Full Time Stats

Statistic Bournemouth Liverpool Possession 33% 67% Expected Goals (xG) 2.30 0.87 Total Shots 12 14 Shots on Target 5 4 Big Chances 6 1 Pass Accuracy 77% 87% Fouls Committed 7 7 Corners 3 11

