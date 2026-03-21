Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Another False Dawn Proves Costly

Liverpool stumbled to a deserved 2–1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, Danny Welbeck’s double condemning the Reds to their 10th loss of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool’s attempts to build on an excellent midweek performance against Galatasaray were undermined after just 14 minutes on the south coast as Welbeck opened the scoring after a series of sloppy errors from the visitors. But a Brighton mistake offered the Reds their route back into the match, Milos Kerkez the surprise scorer with a lovely dinked equalizer following Lewis Dunk’s dreadful pass back.

Arne Slot was incensed when Yankuba Minteh avoided a second yellow card for diving during the first half and the winger’s cross created Brighton’s second goal of the match, eventually finished off by Welbeck as he notched his brace just before the hour mark.

Brighton soon found themselves in the ascendancy as Liverpool failed to muster any significant response, rarely troubling Bart Verbruggen in the closing stages. In the end, the Reds fell to defeat with a whimper, losing more ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Arne Slot will come under fire yet again. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

After several dreadful displays that intensified the pressure on Arne Slot, Liverpool appeared to have silenced their critics by thumping Galatasaray 4–0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday night. However, for the umpteenth time during a miserable term, a promising performance proved yet another false dawn.

Failure to beat Brighton only worsens their worrying record after European nights this season. The Reds have won just four of their 10 matches immediately after Champions League games—drawing one and losing a further five—with an unbalanced and fatigued squad struggling to juggle their workload.

The game’s opener epitomized Liverpool’s error-strewn performances after continental action, gifting Brighton a throw-in high up the pitch and then conceding from the subsequent sequence following some apathetic defending. Welbeck‘s second goal offered another example of Liverpool’s defensive woes, the Reds failing to put enough pressure on the initial cross and pick up Brighton bodies in the area.

Liverpool’s problems were not confined to the defense, either. Another uninspiring attacking performance, which was admittedly worsened by Hugo Ekitiké’s early withdrawal through injury and the absence of Mohamed Salah, offered the traveling supporters little confidence of a comeback once the Reds fell behind for the second time.

For the third straight match, Liverpool stumbled in the Premier League, dropping precious points in their push for Champions League qualification. Unfortunately, they can blame nobody but themselves.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-2-2-2)

Milos Kerkez scored his second Liverpool goal. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images.

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—6.9: Replacing the injury-prone Alisson, Liverpool’s deputy impressed with some important reaction saves, yet was entirely unconvincing when the ball was at his feet.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.7: Enjoyed a ferocious contest up against the speedy Minteh, not always handling the Brighton forward effectively, but at least offered Liverpool some necessary thrust in the final third.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.3: Outjumped far too easily as Welbeck headed home Brighton’s early goal and hardly inspired confidence during another iffy display.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—6.5: Liverpool’s skipper was a constant threat when attacking set pieces, but failed to cut out Minteh’s searching far-post cross as Brighton retook the lead.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.0: Kerkez’s commendable tenacity was matched by a deft finish to capitalize on Dunk’s error, the Hungarian building on an impressive display against Galatasaray.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—6.7: Rarely looked entirely comfortable against a combative and industrious Brighton midfield. Understandably leggy having been overworked for much of the campaign.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.6: In familiar territory, the former Brighton midfielder once again looked fatigued, despite a sharp performance on Wednesday night. Consistency has been the real issue for Mac Allister this season.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—7.6: Unable to conjure up the magic he’s become renowned for this season and it was little surprise to see the Reds struggle without a moment of individual genius from their talisman.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.4: Joined Cody Gakpo in a makeshift front two after Ekitiké’s injury and struggled to make any notable impact on proceedings.

ST: Cody Gakpo—6.7: Tried his best while leading the line with little support or service, but simply lacked the speed and athleticism to hurt Brighton’s center backs.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—N/A: Lasted just eight minutes before being withdrawn due to injury, unable to continue after a collision with ex-Red James Milner.

SUB: Curtis Jones (8’ for Ekitiké)—6.9: An unspectacular performance in the engine room after an earlier arrival than expected. Cleared an effort off the line late on.

SUB: Rio Ngumoha (63’ for Frimpong)—6.5: Several moments of positivity after his introduction and was typically eager to make things happen.

SUB: Federico Chiesa (77’ for Konaté)—6.0: Ran tirelessly without making an impact.

SUB: Andy Robertson (77’ for Kerkez)—6.2: Barely touched the ball before the full-time whistle.

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Joe Gomez, Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni, Kieran Morrison.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Cody Gakpo struggled again. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

It was another chastening afternoon for Liverpool’s backline. Ibrahima Konaté floundered once more on his travels, Virgil van Dijk operated below his usual standards and Giorgi Mamardashvili failed to comfort those in front of him with his erratic distribution. Once more, Slot is forced to find solutions to his side’s defensive struggles after the upcoming international break.

floundered once more on his travels, operated below his usual standards and failed to comfort those in front of him with his erratic distribution. Once more, Slot is forced to find solutions to his side’s defensive struggles after the upcoming international break. Liverpool’s midfield looked absolutely shattered at the Amex Stadium. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were bypassed all too easily by their fresh and energetic counterparts, with the Reds in desperate need of reinforcements in the double pivot come this summer’s transfer window.

and were bypassed all too easily by their fresh and energetic counterparts, with the Reds in desperate need of reinforcements in the double pivot come this summer’s transfer window. Cody Gakpo was named as Ekitiké’s partner up front, but as soon as the Frenchman was withdrawn in the opening 10 minutes, the creative burden fell on the Dutchman’s shoulders. Unfortunately, he lacked the necessary skill set to wreak havoc, instead finding himself completely isolated in the final third.

The Numbers That Explain Another Dire Liverpool Defeat

Ekitiké’s injury was only the start of Liverpool’s problems. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images.

Liverpool managed just 1.03 expected goals on the south coast, lacking any serious attacking spark without Salah, Ekitiké and long-term absentee Alexander Isak. Slot’s options are increasingly thin up front.

on the south coast, lacking any serious attacking spark without Salah, Ekitiké and long-term absentee Alexander Isak. Slot’s options are increasingly thin up front. The Liverpool defense must also take responsibility. They allowed 2.30 expected goals and 16 shots , wilting in alarming fashion as the minutes ticked away.

, wilting in alarming fashion as the minutes ticked away. The Reds suffered their 10th league defeat of the season on Saturday and it’s not even April. That’s six more than they succumbed to during the entirety of last term.

Statistic Brighton Liverpool Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 2.30 1.03 Total Shots 16 12 Shots on Target 7 5 Big Chances 5 1 Passing Accuracy 79% 80% Fouls Committed 11 12 Corners 4 8

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