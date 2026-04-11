Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Sensational Ngumoha Helps Ease Slot Pressure

Liverpool brought their three-match losing run to a timely end by beating Fulham 2–0 in the Premier League courtesy of an excellent display from teenager Rio Ngumoha.

Simply outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain midweek, Liverpool were desperate to issue a response ahead of next week’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg, and an improved performance yielded a two-goal half-time lead.

Ngumoha’s gorgeous solo strike ensured there would be no third successive blank for Arne Slot’s side as he shimmied and fired into the far corner, with the 17-year-old then heavily involved in Mohamed Salah’s similarly beautiful effort just four minutes later.

Liverpool were able to avoid conceding after the restart despite an increased attacking threat from their visitors, holding firm to clinch three crucial points in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Ngumoha stole the show. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to Fulham’s visit, Ngumoha had managed just 50 minutes from the bench since his first Premier League start in mid-March. Liverpool’s alarming creativity shortage ensured his promotion to the starting lineup was the simplest of no-brainers for Slot, who was swiftly rewarded by the precocious winger.

Chants of “Rio, Rio” echoed around Anfield in first-half stoppage time as the teenager once again exhibited not only his sky-high potential, but tremendous technical skill against the Cottagers. Ngumoha was the provider of the nerve-easing opener, jinking left and then right in the penalty area before bending an exquisite strike into the bottom corner.

Ngumoha’s agility was instrumental in Liverpool’s second, too. Those nimble feet bamboozled Timothy Castagne once more, this time the youngster’s cross finding Cody Gakpo and eventually Salah as a quick-fire double sent the Reds on their way. Fulham had no answer for Liverpool’s brave and fleet-footed No.73.

The threat Ngumoha offered never wavered after the restart, either, his teammates constantly eager to feed him possession. By scoring, creating two chances and racking up 0.55 combined expected goals and assists, he’s provided Slot with a welcome dilemma ahead of the upcoming clash with PSG next week.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Salah was on the scoresheet for the Reds. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—8.1: Rebuffed the efforts that came his way, building on an impressive showing midweek in Paris.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—7.3: Constantly overlapping Mohamed Salah and offered consistent attacking threat, even if his advanced positioning offered Fulham plenty of space to attack down Liverpool’s right.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.9: Seemed set to struggle with Rodrigo Muniz’s physicality, but ultimately enjoyed a solid evening after steadying himself.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.5: Dominant in aerial duels and composed on the occasions Fulham fired crosses into the penalty area.

LB: Andy Robertson—6.9: On his first appearance since his departure was announced, Robertson performed admirably up against lively former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

DM: Curtis Jones—6.8: Impressed in spurts during the first half, before being withdrawn at the break due to injury.

DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.2: Another all-action performance from the Hungarian, this time in a deeper position. Defensively resolute in the double pivot and punched some striking passes into the final third.

RW: Mohamed Salah—7.8: Returned to the XI at Anfield after his surprise midweek omission and served up a reminder of his class with a pinpoint finish curled into the far corner.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.8: Teed up Ngumoha’s opener—although he can take little credit for the strike itself—and was involved in some neat sequences in the final third. An encouraging and timely performance from the German playmaker.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—8.1: Provided the energy and endeavor Liverpool have been desperately crying out for in recent weeks. Grabbed the match by the scruff and showed his more senior teammates how it’s done.

ST: Cody Gakpo—7.8: Fielded as a solo striker and assisted Salah with a simple five-yard pass inside the penalty area—the Dutchman’s only contribution of note on Merseyside.

SUB: Ryan Gravenberch (46’ for Jones)—6.4: Never overly involved after arriving on the field.

SUB: Joe Gomez (68’ for Frimpong)—6.9: One sloppy pass put Liverpool in trouble, but otherwise a competent cameo.

SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (68’ for Wirtz)—6.1: Offered some energy in the middle of the park.

SUB: Alexander Isak (68’ for Ngumoha)—5.8: Received a warm reception on his Anfield return following injury, but seldom offered much threat.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (90’ for Salah)—N/A

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Milos Kerkez, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitiké.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Salah (right) provided a spark. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

A midweek rest evidently did Salah the world of good. The Egyptian produced an expert finish characteristic of his former self and was a livewire in and around the Fulham penalty area—even if not everything attempted came off. A much-improved display on his farewell tour that will surely result in his return for PSG’s visit on Tuesday.

the world of good. The Egyptian produced an expert finish characteristic of his former self and was a livewire in and around the Fulham penalty area—even if not everything attempted came off. A much-improved display on his farewell tour that will surely result in his return for PSG’s visit on Tuesday. Dominik Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s undisputed player of the season and further enhanced his reputation at Anfield. A terrific midfield showing saw him protect the backline effectively and support the forward unit with his typical grace, racking up an eye-catching 15 defensive contributions. Where would the Reds be without him this term?

is Liverpool’s undisputed player of the season and further enhanced his reputation at Anfield. A terrific midfield showing saw him protect the backline effectively and support the forward unit with his typical grace, racking up an eye-catching 15 defensive contributions. Where would the Reds be without him this term? Liverpool have struggled defensively recently, but Virgil van Dijk produced an imperious performance to ensure a clean sheet for the Reds. The Dutchman was a magnet to deliveries into the area and handled both Muniz and Raúl Jiménez effectively, finishing up with 13 defensive contributions. Similar is required against PSG.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Much-Needed Win

Ngumoha became Liverpool’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield with his delightful effort. The first of many, many strikes for the club should he continue on his current trajectory.

with his delightful effort. The first of many, many strikes for the club should he continue on his current trajectory. Liverpool failed to create an abundance of big chances (just three in total), but they were ruthless in key moments . They found the clinical edge that has been sorely missed in recent matches.

. They found the clinical edge that has been sorely missed in recent matches. While Fulham did have their moments, Liverpool largely kept their visitors at bay. Slot’s men allowed just 1.09 xG despite being out-shot at Anfield.

Statistic Liverpool Fulham Possession 53% 47% Expected Goals (xG) 1.81 1.09 Total Shots 18 19 Shots on Target 5 4 Big Chances 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88% 86% Fouls Committed 10 4 Corners 6 9

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