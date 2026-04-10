‘Legend’—Mohamed Salah Pays Emotional Andy Robertson Tribute After Liverpool Exit Confirmed

Mohamed Salah insisted teammate Andy Robertson has etched his name into Liverpool legend after it was confirmed that the left back will also depart this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

“The closer it gets, the more and more questions you start to get,” Robertson explained. “I’ve always said that the fans are the most important people at this club and I just think now is the time to tell them what’s going on and that obviously this will be my last year.

“I just think it’s better being out in the open, that now I can fully focus on the team from now until the end of the season. I think it’s important that I do that, I’ve always done that. But the time to have the emotional farewell and tell the fans and the people connected to this club what they mean to me, that will come closer to the end.

“I don’t think I’m quite ready for that yet. It’s just to try to get it out there so I can now be open and honest with everyone.”

It was Robertson who led the tributes to Salah when the Egyptian’s own exit was announced a few weeks ago, and now the favor has been returned.

Salah: ‘You Leave As a Legend’

“With these pictures showing the bond we shared, I almost felt I could get away with saying nothing about you leaving,” Salah said on social media alongside multiple photos with Robertson over their nine years together.

“It’s been an honor to be your teammate and your friend. You’ve won it all and you leave as a legend. I’m sure we will meet again.”

Robertson’s reply was a simple one: “Been a hell of a journey my friend.”

Robertson Leaves Verdict to the Fans

Robertson has enjoyed plenty of success. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

“I’ll let other people say if I’m a Liverpool legend or not—I think you know me well enough that I will never accept that,” Robertson told club media.

At the time of his announcement, Robertson sits 36th on Liverpool’s all-time appearance list with 373. He could still climb a few places higher over the remainder of the season, even if a reduction in minutes under Arne Slot is partly behind his departure in the first place.

Over nine years at Anfield, Robertson has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Community Shield, one Club World Cup and the 2018–19 Champions League, and he is widely recognized as one of the best transfers in league history following a switch from Hull City that cost the Reds just £8 million (around $10 million at the time).

“From minute one I came into this football club, I wanted to be successful,” Robertson continued. “I wanted to try to bring trophies back to this football club, try to help put us back onto a place where I believe this football club belongs. I’m very proud that I’ve been a part of fantastic teams that have been able to do that.

“The club means everything to me. The people within the club mean the world to me. The fans have always taken to me. I always remember my debut against Crystal Palace when I was a relative nobody—obviously signing from Hull City, only £8 million. I played my debut and already the Kop had sung my name. It was a moment I couldn’t quite believe. Then the next three months I’m not seen again, which I remind Jürgen [Klopp] of quite a lot!

“Then obviously when I found my chance, that’s what kept me going in that time and when I got my chance I just wanted to make the people within this club and the supporters proud of the left back they’re seeing performing week in, week out. They have been outstanding with me, unbelievable with me. Always supported me, always been so positive about me.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better fan base. I couldn’t have asked for better people within the training ground, keeping me going. The nine years, I’ll look back with a big smile on my face.

“I do get emotional at times. Now is not that time but saying goodbye to everyone will be difficult. But it’s also the time to do so and it’s also something to celebrate with the nine years we’ve all had together.”

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