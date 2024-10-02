Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bologna: Champions League
UEFA Champions League actions resumes as Premier League giant Liverpool play host to Serie A club Bologna at Anfield.
The Reds won their seventh game across all competitions under new head coach Arne Slot at the weekend, picking up three points on the road 2–1 over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool's only defeat under Slot came back in mid-September in a 1–0 home loss vs. Nottingham Forest.
However, Slot's side quickly rebounded and find themselves at the top of the Premier League standings after six matches. Liverpool has the best goal difference in the English top flight having conceded only two goals to start the new season.
Key figures like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister all played the full 90 minutes against Wolves. However, Slot could look to still start them against Bologna in a bid to potentially have three points wrapped up early on to give second-half minutes to younger players or fringe players who need playing time to stay sharp.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bologna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson Becker–The 31-year-old shot-stopper has conceded just twice in 450 minutes of Premier League action this season and looks to carry that form into the Champions League.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold–The England international will look to continue to impress Slot as rumors continue to circulate about his current contract that expires this summer.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté–Slot has relied heavily on the center-back pairing of Konaté and van Dijk in the early stages and that theme should continue.
CB: Virgin van Dijk–Even at 33-years-old, van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in the game and can be relied on week in and week out.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas–Slot's first-choice left-back in Andy Robertson suffered knock near the end of the match vs. Wolves meaning Tsimikas is likely to take his place in the side.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch–Gravenberch's Liverpool career has been revitalized under Slot with the Dutch manager knowing how to get the best out of the former Ajax midfielder.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister–Mac Allister forms the midfield partnership alongside Gravenberch, looking to play in the likes of Salah and Díaz through on goal.
RW: Mohamed Salah–Slot might've been tempted to give Salah a rest to start off against Bologna but with Federico Chiesa out injured, the Egyptian winger is likely start once again at right-wing.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai–Slot is likely to lean toward the Hungary international starting as an attacking midfielder compared to Curtis Jones in a match that Liverpool should win.
LW: Luis Díaz–The former FC Porto winger has been one of Liverpool's best players this season, netting five league goals in six appearances.
ST: Darwin Núñez–The Uruguayan striker leads the line looking to add his second goal of the term.