Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Liverpool can maintain its spot atop the Premier League table with a victory over Crystal Palace.
The Reds' 2024–25 Premier League season has gotten off to a dream start under Arne Slot. Other than a surprising loss to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 14, Liverpool has collected three points from every domestic match so far, putting the club ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal in the EPL standings. Slot's men also won their first two Champions League fixtures.
Before the October international break, Liverpool faces one last test against Crystal Palace, a side that is winless in its opening six Premier League matches. With only Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa dealing with injuries, Slot can field his strongest XI in Saturday's clash to make a statement against Oliver Glasner's squad.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson Becker—The Brazilian has only conceded three goals across all competitions for the Reds this season.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international will take his place on the right flank as a possible move this summer continues to loom over his head.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté scored his first Premier League goal against Wolves last weekend and will once again be one of Liverpool's biggest targets on set pieces.
CB: Virgin van Dijk—The Dutchman will lead Liverpool in his 279th appearance for the club.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The 30-year-old got the nod against Bologna even after suffering a knock at the weekend. If Slot opts to give Robertson a bit of rest, though, expect Konstantinos Tsimikas to start in his place.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch is Liverpool's unsung hero so far. While the front four push forward, the 22-year-old acts as an insurance policy behind the ball, always ready to stabilize the midfield and help his backline.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Fresh off scoring the winner against Bologna, Mac Allister will slot in alongside Gravenberch.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah has found the back of the net in Liverpool's first three away fixtures of the 2024–25 Premier League season and will look to extend the streak at Selhurst Park.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The midfielder will look to continue building him chemistry up top with Salah and Díaz. Szoboszlai has yet to score in the Premier League this season.
LW: Luis Díaz—Despite his lack of the production in Liverpool's first two UCL fixtures, Díaz already has five goals in six Premier League matches.
ST: Diogo Jota—Expect Jota to return to the starting XI after Núñez got the nod against Bologna. Slot confirmed the Portugal international recovered from a knock he suffered in training earlier in the week.