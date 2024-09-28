Mohamed Salah Sends Liverpool to Top of EPL Table
Just a few hours after Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 1–1 draw, Liverpool defeated Wolves to go top of the Premier League table.
For the first time since Dec. 2023, Pep Guardiola's side dropped points in consecutive matches, leaving the door open for the Reds to dethrone City atop the standings. All Arne Slot's men needed to do was claim three points against Wolves, who came into the fixture winless in its 2024–25 Premier League campaign.
Liverpool handled business and left Wolverhampton with a 1–2 victory, but the Reds had to work hard for their win. Wolves took the game to the visitors in the early stages of the match, forcing a few decent saves from Alisson.
Just when it looked like Liverpool would head into the locker room scoreless, Ibrahima Konaté found the breakthrough for the Reds in stoppage time, scoring his first Premier League goal. The defender sent a header past Sam Johnstone to give his side the lead heading into halftime.
Wolves would not go down easily, though. Rayan Aït-Nouri found the equalizer for the hosts in the 56th minute. A miscommunication between Alisson and Konaté led to mass confusion in Liverpool's penalty area that Aït-Nouri took advantage of to get his side back in the game. The finish marked the first second-half goal for Wolves all season.
Just 37 seconds after the equalizer, Liverpool were awarded a penalty that Mohamed Salah buried, securing three points for Slot's side.
The Reds now sit alone atop the Premier League standings with 15 points, one point clear of City and Arsenal.