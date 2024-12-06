Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Liverpool is on its way to Goodison Park to face Everton in the 245th Merseyside derby.
For just the third time under Arne Slot, Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League title race when it only managed a 3–3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Reds' cushion atop the table is now down to seven points as Chelsea and Arsenal wait in the wings.
Liverpool will be eager to get back to winning ways as it prepares for the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton currently sits 15th in the Premier League standings with just three victories this season. Despite their poor form, the Toffees will hope to replicate the 2–0 victory they secured against their rivals last season.
Slot will still be without the injured Alisson, Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota. Alexis Mac Allister will also miss out as he serves a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Here's how Liverpool could line up against Sean Dyche's men on Dec. 7.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The goalkeeper looks to redeem himself after a costly error led to Newcastle's game-tying goal.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Expect the right back to return to the XI after only playing 23 minutes against Newcastle.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—After Liverpool conceded five goals in its last three Premier League matches, its captain will demand a better performance from his fellow defenders.
CB: Joe Gomez—The England international has been Slot's first-choice option with Konaté sidelined, but do not be surprised if Jarell Quansah gets the nod alongside Van Dijk after Gomez struggled midweek.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson is in line for his fifth consecutive start as Tsimikas recovers from injury.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman had an uncharacteristically forgetful night against Newcastle, but he should have no trouble bouncing back against a struggling Everton side.
DM: Curtis Jones—Coming off scoring Liverpool's opener on Wednesday, Jones drops back to replace the suspended Mac Allister.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah's midweek brace helped the winger overtake Erling Haaland as the Premier League's top goalscorer. The 32-year-old now has 13 goals in 14 EPL appearances.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian saw his minutes dwindling last month, but two strong starts against Southampton and Manchester City likely earned him a spot in Slot's XI.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian comes into the Merseyside derby with fresh legs after logging just 23 minutes on Wednesday. Should Slot opt for Cody Gakpo on the left wing instead, Díaz could get the nod as the team's No. 9.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Núñez is still searching for just his third Premier League goal of the season.