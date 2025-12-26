Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Ekitike to Shine for Weakened Reds
Liverpool have rediscovered some form in recent weeks and are determined to keep the good times rolling against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds have won three matches on the bounce in all competitions and extended their unbeaten streak to six straight following a feisty 2–1 win over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Arne Slot will be eager to enjoy a less stressful outing against last-placed Wolves at Anfield.
The Dutchman is missing key personnel for the visit of the Old Gold, but can have no excuses for anything but a convincing win against the worst attack and defence in the division. Victory could help Liverpool re-enter the top four, although that depends on Chelsea’s result against Aston Villa later on Saturday.
Here is how Slot could line his Liverpool side up against Wolves.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—When things turned chaotic in the closing stages of an unnecessarily nervy win over Spurs, it was Alisson who held his nerve under waves of pressure. The Brazilian remains essential as the final barrier behind an uncertain backline.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong—With Joe Gomez sidelined and Conor Bradley touch-and-go to feature on Saturday, recent returnee Frimpong might be reincorporated at right back. If Bradley is fit, however, the Dutch international could be used at right wing.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Wolves have scored just nine goals in the Premier League this season but Konaté’s inconsistent performances will offer Jørgen Strand Larsen and Co. hope of getting on the scoresheet.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk didn’t cover himself in glory late on against Spurs as Liverpool disintegrated, with the Dutchman still operating way below his usually lofty standards.
LB: Andy Robertson—If the attack-minded Frimpong is selected at right back, then Robertson could be introduced on the other flank to counter his forward runs with a more defensive approach.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Against a tough-tackling Wolves midfield, Gravenberch will be expected to offer Liverpool balance in the engine room. He’s looked more like his regular self in recent outings.
DM: Curtis Jones—Jones has been in generally strong form since re-entering the Liverpool team, although he was a tad lacklustre against Spurs. Still, he’s often the man trying to make things happen in midfield.
RW: Federico Chiesa—Chiesa hasn’t started a single Premier League match this term despite normally impressing from the bench, but Mohamed Salah’s presence at the Africa Cup of Nations and Dominik Szoboszlai’s suspension could hand him a rare opportunity from the off.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister’s recent decline is still a major issue for Liverpool, with the Argentine having been so crucial to success previously. He’s struggled in an attacking midfield role since Slot narrowed his system.
LW: Florian Wirtz—Given the all-clear after an injury scare, Wirtz will likely start from the left wing against Wolves. Having supplied his first Premier League assist last weekend, he will be desperate for a first Liverpool goal in any competition.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Ekitiké has propelled Liverpool back into form with his recent goals, scoring five across his last three Premier League games. Alexander Isak’s broken leg puts even more onus on the Frenchman to deliver.