Liverpool, Real Madrid Boosted in Center Back Pursuit by New Revelation

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck has been forced to deny a report that he will imminently sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club. While it doesn’t immediately point to a transfer instead, the door at least remains open for Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Schlotterbeck’s current contract has only one season left after this one and it will be an important time for the 26-year-old Germany international, considered a talented option when some of Europe’s biggest teams are in need of defensive recruitment.

Speculation grew last week in Germany of an extension with Dortmund—potentially for an additional four years up to 2031. But Schlotterbeck took his chance to set the record straight at a national team press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m glad you asked, because I read it in your news today. To be honest, I have to categorically deny it [is close]. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point yet,” the player bluntly said.

The issue appears to be a change in the Dortmund front office. Club legend Sebastian Kehl left his role as sporting director this month, to be replaced by Ole Book.

“I negotiated with Sebastian for a long time. Sebastian is no longer here. Now Ole will be my contact person, along with Lars [Ricken, managing director of sport]. That’s why I was looking forward to the question. But what you’re saying [about the contract being close] isn’t true at all.

“I’ve spoken with [Ole Book], but we haven’t reached the point where a renewal is imminent. It’s bad for BVB fans, but it’s not an easy situation for me.”

Opportunity for Liverpool, Real Madrid

Contract talks have hit a snag. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

It seems apparent from his words that Schlotterbeck wanted to sign the contract being proposed before Kehl’s departure. But with the process now taking a significant step backwards, it’s these kinds of fumbles that can sometimes open the door to a transfer.

Dortmund’s position has suddenly become more vulnerable and an offer could test the club’s resolve to keep Schlotterbeck, who is vice-captain, especially if he no longer feels as committed to staying.

Should the player entertain the idea of a new opportunity elsewhere, Dortmund are also limited by what transfer fee they can ask for, given that Schlotterbeck could leave as a free agent in 2027.

As it stands, his objective market value (per Transfermarkt) is $63.1 million. But that number will fall once the summer window arrives.

Why Do Liverpool, Real Madrid Need a New Center Back?

Separate issues govern Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Notwithstanding the ongoing contract uncertainty over Ibrahima Konaté—although the Frenchman has teased he will stay after speaking openly about next season at Liverpool as “we”—the Premier League team has to consider what the future will look like without Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is rapidly approaching his 35th birthday. While his contract runs until 2027, that proved to be no guarantee with Mohamed Salah, and the Reds need to already be proactively assessing options to fill his sizeable shoes in the heart of defense.

Behind Van Dijk and Konaté, defensive depth is almost non-existent. Joe Gomez, unreliable from an availability point of view, and 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni, out with an ACL injury until next season, are the only other center backs manager Arne Slot has in the first-team squad.

Real Madrid’s situation isn’t quite so severe, but replacing ageing defenders is again a factor. David Alaba, 34 in June, and Antonio Rüdiger, recently 33, are both out of contract in the next three months. Neither has been consistently available this season because of injuries.

Éder Militão has suffered two ACL tears within the last three years and is only just nearing full health following a ruptured hamstring from December. Dean Huijsen, not yet 21, has had a rocky debut season in Madrid and there are doubts over Raúl Asencio’s suitability as a long-term starter.

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