Liverpool, Real Madrid Target Handed Contract Ultimatum—Report

Bayern Munich expect a decision from Dayot Upamecano on his future with the club this week, a new report claims. It could pave the way for the centre back to join Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Upamecano has less than six months left on his Bayern contract and has not agreed a new deal. Sky Sport Germany explains that the Bundesliga champions are running out of patience and plan to withdraw their offer completely if the player continues to hold out.

The report states that approval has been granted by the supervisory board to sports chief Max Eberl, who bemoaned over the weekend that a decision “has to be made” one way or another, to let Upamecano leave as a free agent if he doesn’t sign the proposed contract by the end of the week.

Bayern have missed their last opportunity to command a transfer fee for Upamecano as the January transfer window closes, although staying firm on wage structure and not having players dictating negotiations to them appears to be more important.

Other reports in Germany suggest that disagreements exist over a €20 million ($23.7 million, £17.3 million) signing fee attached to the new contract offered. On top of a €20 million annual salary, Upamecano is said to want the bonus paid up front, while Bayern wish to spread it.

There are also thought to be calls from the player’s side for a €60–65 million release clause that can be activated from as early 2027, potentially leaving Bayern vulnerable to losing him after just one year even after paying out a bonus equivalent to a whole season’s salary.

Which Club Could Dayot Upamecano Join?

Bayern want to keep Upamecano on their terms, not his. | Christina Pahnke/sampics/Corbis/Getty Images

Upamecano becoming a free agent in the coming months would add a top centre back to the market and is sure to be attractive to many clubs. And while there is no such thing as a ‘free’ transfer at this level, the lucrative signing bonus unattached players command is still significantly less than a transfer fee for someone of Upamecano’s ability and standing would otherwise be.

Upamecano would have no guarantees in free agency, compared to signing what Bayern have put on the table, but it is potentially a much more lucrative path for him if he is willing to take that risk.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been most heavily linked and would surely be front of the queue.

The Premier League champions, regardless of a late winter move to sign Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes, are going to need further defensive reinforcement. Ibrahima Konaté could yet depart when his contract expires on June 30, while Virgil van Dijk’s next birthday in July is his 35th. Raw teenager Giovanni Leoni, ruled out until next season, and Joe Gomez, too often unavailable, are the only other senior centre backs in the current Liverpool squad.

Liverpool may be looking at an all-new centre back pairing soon. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have often used the free agent market to sign defenders—particularly centre backs: Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba—in recent years. Both Rüdiger and Alaba are nearing the end of their respective careers, increasingly struggling with injuries and out of contract this year.

Éder Militão is world class when fully fit, but is currently a long-term absentee with a thigh muscle tear, having also suffered two ACL injuries since 2023.

Manchester United, interested in Upamecano when he was an academy prospect at Valenciennes more than a decade ago, could become an option, given that Harry Maguire’s future remains uncertain beyond this season due to his expiring contract.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER