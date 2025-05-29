Liverpool ‘Set Premium Caoimhin Kelleher Price’ for Premier League Suitors
Liverpool aren’t prepared to accept a lowball transfer fee for backup goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher this summer, amid interest from Premier League clubs.
In multiple examples of stepping in as injury cover for Alisson Becker in recent seasons, Kelleher has proven himself more than capable of being a Premier League starter. He has also made no secret of his desire to fulfil just that, stating again last weekend: “I feel like I’m good enough.”
But Liverpool have already gone in another direction to futureproof Alisson’s eventual departure, securing last summer a deal for highly-rated Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili. He will finally arrive at Anfield in July after staying with Valencia for the duration of 2024–25.
That only serves to harshly push Kelleher further down the goalkeeping depth chart. But with the Republic of Ireland international’s contract due to expire next summer, Liverpool are realistically now entering their last transfer window to command a premium fee for him.
The Athletic explains that the critical number is “above £20 million” ($27 million). Brentford are named among “several” Premier League clubs as being interested. West Ham United and newly promoted Leeds United have been identified by the Liverpool Echo in recent days.
More loosely speculated destinations are Bournemouth, likely to be need a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga following his loan from Chelsea, and even Aston Villa if Emiliano Martínez moves on.
A fee in excess of £20 million is still considered relatively high for a goalkeeper. Should a transfer be agreed in that ballpark, it would immediately put Kelleher into the top 20 most expensive goalkeepers of all time. If Liverpool could extract £25 million ($27 million), he’d threaten the top 10.
Kelleher made 10 Premier League appearances as Liverpool swept to the 2024–25 title, a substantial number for an understudy, plus 10 others across the Champions League and domestic cups.