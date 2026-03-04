Liverpool Set Unwanted Premier League Record in Dismal Wolves Defeat

Liverpool made unwanted Premier League history as they fell to yet another last-gasp Premier League defeat, losing 2–1 to last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

In a bitter blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification, the Reds stumbled to a ninth Premier League loss of the campaign—over double the number of defeats as last season—following André’s deflected winner in stoppage time at Molineux.

Mohamed Salah’s first Premier League goal since November had briefly restored parity in the game after Rodrigo Gomes handed Wolves the lead, but another blunt performance from Liverpool was punished in the dying embers.

André’s strike ensured Liverpool set an unwanted division record, becoming the first team in Premier League history to lose five games courtesy of goals in the 90th minute or beyond during a single campaign.

The Reds added another undesirable record as they became the first reigning Premier League champions to concede a losing goal in stoppage time to a team in the relegation zone.

From ‘Mentality Monsters’ to ‘Mentality Mice’

Liverpool have thrown away far too many points. | Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

Hailed as ‘Mentality Monsters’ under Jürgen Klopp, this dramatic descent into fragility during Arne Slot’s second season in charge is alarming. Liverpool’s ability to win points at the death was heralded early in the campaign, but they have received a sufficient taste of their own medicine since.

The last-gasp defeat to Wolves adds to stoppage-time losses against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Manchester City, while the Reds have also surrendered points against Fulham and Leeds United by conceding in time added on.

Liverpool’s inability to see out matches is one of the major reasons why they have served up such a dismal title defense, now desperately scrambling just for Champions League qualification rather than another first-place finish.

Defensive woes have stolen the headlines this season—and justifiably so—but an underperforming forward line is receiving greater scrutiny with each passing week. The Reds have been overly reliant on set-piece goals since the turn of the year and the defeat to Wolves underscored just how pitiful Liverpool have been from open play lately.

Pressure Rising on Arne Slot Amid Champions League Fears

Will Arne Slot be in his post next season? | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

A top-five finish in the Premier League is almost certain to secure Champions League qualification this season, but that is no guarantee for Liverpool. A frenetic fight to achieve re-entry into Europe’s premier competition awaits, with the Reds still having to play their three main contenders in Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea—all of those games coming in their final four of the season.

The prospect of Liverpool missing out on the Champions League is becoming clearer and the severe reputational and financial ramifications of such underperformance will shine a harsh spotlight on Slot.

The Dutchman has been under fire for much of the campaign and while his position is secure until its conclusion, Liverpool have a major decision to make about his future come the summer. The outcome of those internal discussions will likely hinge on making the Champions League or not.

With out-of-work, former club hero Xabi Alonso lurking in the shadows after a brief reign at Real Madrid, Slot can ill-afford to finish sixth or lower this term.

