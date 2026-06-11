Liverpool Star Withdraws From World Cup With Brutal Injury, Confirms Retirement

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endō confirmed he will not participate at the 2026 World Cup, withdrawing from Japan’s squad and officially retiring from the national team on the day the tournament kicks off.

The 33-year-old underwent ankle surgery back in February and missed the rest of the 2025–26 campaign for the Reds, only returning to Arne Slot’s bench on the final matchday of the season. Endō did not feature in Liverpool’s 1–1 draw with Brentford, but he still joined up with the Japan national team, seemingly recovered from the injury.

He played 45 minutes of Japan’s 1–0 victory over Iceland on Sunday, May 31, but he suffered a subsequent setback that has ruled him out of this summer’s showpiece event, denying him a World Cup sendoff before his retirement.

Ajax defender Ko Itakura has been given the captain’s armband, and Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Shūto Machino will replace Endō in Hajime Moriyasu’s squad.

Endo Confirms Japan Retirement in Emotional Statement

Wataru Endō is hanging up his boots for Japan. | Pat Elmont/FIFA/Getty Images

After the Japan national team announced the news, Endō took to social media to confirm the injury setback and also reveal his immediate retirement from the Japan national team after 73 caps and 11 years.

“As announced, I will be stepping away from the World Cup squad,” Endō said in a lengthy statement on X. “Since my injury, I’ve done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever.

“Of course, there’s frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I’m proud of how we’ve grown together since the Qatar World Cup—me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of ‘winning the World Cup’ into something we can say as a matter of course.

“The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we’ve never seen before.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans.

“The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday. Let’s believe in that and cheer them on together. And let’s unite Japan’s strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament—everyone, let’s take on the North and Central America World Cup together!!”

Liverpool’s World Cup Representation Shrinks Even Further

Wataru Endō is back on the sidelines with another injury setback. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With Endō’s withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup, there are now only the following seven Liverpool players competing in the United States this summer:

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Alisson (Brazil)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are also representing their respective countries on the world stage, but they will no longer be Liverpool players come June 30.

New boss Andoni Iraola will therefore have most of his new squad available for the start of pre-season, which could pay off tremendously as the Reds go through another period of transition. It also limits the risk of another serious injury coming to a star player.

As for Endō, a timetable for his return is currently unknown, but more time on the sidelines is the last thing the midfielder needed, considering he only made 12 appearances in 2025–26.

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