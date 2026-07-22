Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have been approached by a consortium of investors looking to buy a significant minority stake in a deal that would value the club at over $6 billion.

The Financial Times report that the group is led by Amit Bhatia, the son-on-law of steel tycoon and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia recently transferred his shares in Championship side Queens Park Rangers to avoid any conflict of interest.

While a deal is far from being finalized, the valuation of the agreement would price Liverpool at over $6 billion, making it one of the most valuable clubs in history.

“An investment consortium led, managed and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club,” FSG said in a brief statement.

Sky Sports News add that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, believed to be the fourth-richest person in the world, has been approached to join Bhatia’s consortium. Bezos’s longstanding desire to invest in a sports team is no secret, having expressed interest in several NFL sides in the past.

Why Would FSG Be Interested in a Minority Liverpool Sale?

Liverpool owner John W. Henry hopes to retain control. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

It was back in 2022 that FSG first admitted an interest in listening to offers from investors.

“Under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” a statement read at the time.

In 2023, a deal was agreed for global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity to invest in Liverpool. The Reds were, at the time, still battling from losses during the Covid-19 pandemic alongside significant investment in training facilities for both the men and women’s teams, as well as plans to expand Anfield.

Dynasty’s investment is understood to have been used largely to pay off bank debts, while any further influx of funds would only help Liverpool achieve their goals both off and on the pitch.

FSG has, crucially, made it clear it has no interest in relinquishing control of Liverpool, having paid $401 million to buy the club back in 2010. A full takeover is not believed to be an option in the latest discussions with Bhatia’s group.

The discussions provide yet another distraction during what has already been a summer of significant uncertainty for Liverpool who, alongside coping with the loss of star forward Mohamed Salah and the decision to replace manager Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola, are facing a handful of behind-the-scenes changes as well.

FSG official Michael Edwards will leave the club this summer and sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to depart after the transfer window, with a role in Saudi Arabia already believed to be lined up.

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