Liverpool vs. Brighton—FA Cup Fourth Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After securing an impressive win at Sunderland on Wednesday night, Liverpool resume their FA Cup campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

The Reds were down in the dumps after collapsing late on (again) last Sunday, as Manchester City roared back out of nowhere to claim a 2–1 victory that enlivened the Premier League title race.

A trip to the Stadium of Light appeared daunting after that disappointment, especially with Dominik Szoboszlai suspended, but Arne Slot’s side outplayed Sunderland on their own patch and inflicted the first home defeat of the season upon the Black Cats, courtesy of a Virgil van Dijk header.

Brighton have claimed just one victory at Anfield in the Premier League era, and enter this game in horrendous form. Fabian Hürzeler’s side are winless in six league outings, with their last victory in all competitions arriving in the third round, when they beat Manchester United 2–1 at Old Trafford.

The visitors were defeated on their previous visit to Merseyside, with Hugo Ekitiké scoring twice in a 2–0 win for Liverpool before Christmas.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Stadium: Anfield

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 4 wins

Brighton: 1 win

Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool (WLWWL) Brighton (LLDLD) Sunderland 0–1 Liverpool Aston Villa 1–0 Brighton Liverpool 1–2 Man City Brighton 0–1 Crystal Palace Liverpool 4–1 Newcastle Brighton 1–1 Everton Liverpool 6–0 Qarabağ Fulham 2–1 Brighton Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool Brighton 1–1 Bournemouth

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360 Mexico FOX One

Liverpool Team News

Wataru Endo suffered a significant injury in the week. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Slot handed Wataru Endo a rare start at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday amid Liverpool’s right back availability crisis, but the Japanese international lasted just an hour before suffering a significant injury that should see him spend a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Fortunately for the Reds, Joe Gomez has recovered from a hip injury and is available this weekend, while Dominik Szoboszlai can return after serving his one-game suspension.

Szoboszlai should come back into the Liverpool XI right away, likely at full-back, and there could be opportunities for Giorgi Mamardashvil and Federico Chiesa.

Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are long term-absentees. Jeremie Frimpong could miss the rest of February with a muscle injury.

Liverpool have few rotation options in defence. | FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Chiesa.

Brighton Team News

Brighton should have Mats Wieffer back in their matchday squad. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Hürzeler has confirmed that Brighton suffered no fresh injuries in Wednesday’s slender defeat at Aston Villa, so Jan Paul van Hecke, who seemingly picked up a knock, should be okay to retain his place in defence.

Brighton are also set to be boosted by the return of Mats Wieffer. The Dutchman has missed the previous nine games with a toe injury, and Hürzeler said his team missed the former Feyenoord midfielder dearly.

Yasin Ayari is out with a shoulder problem but should be back soon, while Stefanos Tzimas, Solly March and Adam Webster are long-term injury absentees.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Yankuba Minteh comes back in down the right. | FotMob

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Minteh, Gómez, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Liverpool vs. Brighton Score Prediction

While Slot suggested that Brighton are in a false position in the Premier League table, there’s no overlooking their current slump. The Seagulls have won just once in 2026, and their current form suggests it’ll be a huge ask for them to go to Anfield and win.

Forgetting the final few minutes against Man City last week, Liverpool have played pretty well as of late and their response in Wearside was very impressive.

Brighton were cast aside in the previous meeting between these two teams, but they did knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup at this stage of the competition two seasons ago. Hürzeler‘s side are unlikely to fold completely on Saturday night and should ensure the cup tie is competitive, but the Reds may nick it.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Brighton

