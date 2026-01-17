Liverpool vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome struggling Burnley to Anfield.

Arne Slot’ Reds were made to work hard by Barnsley en route to the FA Cup fourth round, with the 4–1 scoreline somewhat flattering. Attention now turns to the push for Champions League qualification as Liverpool seek to end a run of three successive draws in the Premier League.

Stalemates with Leeds United, Fulham and Arsenal marked wasted opportunities to take control of fourth place, the Reds fortunate to still hold the position courtesy of slip-ups from those around them in the table. Victory over Burnley is essential but Liverpool have drawn both of their home clashes with promoted sides this season.

Burnley enjoyed their first win since late October as they demolished Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend, further boosting morale after the 2–2 draw with Manchester United. Without victory in 12 league games, they need to earn something from their Merseyside trip as they become increasingly isolated in the drop zone. They’re currently eight points from safety.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Burnley Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Michael Salisbury

Liverpool vs. Burnley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Liverpool : 5 wins

: 5 wins Burnley : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool Burnley Liverpool 4–1 Barnsley - 12–01–26 Burnley 5–1 Millwall - 10–01–26 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 08–01–26 Burnley 2–2 Man Utd - 07–01–26 Fulham 2–2 Liverpool - 04–01–26 Brighton 2–0 Burnley - 03–01–26 Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01–01–26 Burnley 1–3 Newcastle - 30–12–25 Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27–12–25 Burnley 0–0 Everton - 27–12–25

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom Not televised—audio coverage available on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX Mexico, Tubi Mexico

Liverpool Team News

Mohamed Salah is still absent despite his AFCON exit with Egypt. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool have three long-term injury absentees missing for Burnley’s visit. Alexander Isak continues to recover from his broken leg, while Giovanni Leoni has recently been joined in the treatment room by Conor Bradley—both will miss the rest of the season.

Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in their semi-final with Senegal on Wednesday, but a third-place play-off with Nigeria awaits this weekend. As a result, Slot has confirmed that Salah won’t return to Merseyside until next week.

The Reds will welcome the likes of Alisson, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké back into the starting lineup after they were benched for the win over Barnsley.

Liverpool are still without Isak and Salah in the final third. | FotMob.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

Burnley Team News

Zian Flemming is still absent. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley will be without a host of players for the journey to Liverpool. Zian Flemming and Josh Cullen are particularly notable absentees, while Mike Trésor, Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts are all injured, too. Lyle Foster is a slight doubt with illness but should feature.

Joe Worrall is in contention to return having been missing since just before Christmas and Scott Parker has hinted at a possible place in the starting XI for Ashley Barnes, who scored twice against Millwall and netted the winning goal for Burnley at Anfield back in 2021. However, Armando Broja could still lead the line once again.

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Burnley are hoping to upset the odds. | FotMob

Burnley predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Laurent, Estève, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja.

Liverpool vs. Burnley Score Prediction

Liverpool continue to look unconvincing, even in victory, but they should have enough firepower to conquer a Burnley side that has lost nine of the last 12 Premier League matches.

Florian Wirtz is in impressive form and is starting to sparkle, while the return of Hugo Ekitiké from injury is a big boost. The Reds should be able to unlock the second-weakest defence in the division on at least a few occasions.

Burnley will fancy their chances of scoring, just as Barnsley and last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers have done at Anfield in recent weeks, but they appear unlikely to get anything from their trip to Merseyside.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Burnley

