Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool and Chelsea are no strangers to meeting in crunch time, but the upcoming iteration of a storied fixture may well put some of its predecessors to shame.

Even the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge was a cracker. The Reds, still regarded as a contender to retain their Premier League crown, were stunned by a last-gasp Estêvão winner, with Chelsea then still seemingly on an upward trajectory.

But the atmospheres have since soured on Merseyside and in west London.

While Liverpool need four points from their remaining three games to guarantee Champions League qualification, few supporters are content with the club’s work this term. Arne Slot’s side have been a huge disappointment, and the Dutchman’s future is up in the air.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in the midst of a historically bad run. Their 3–1 home defeat to a much-changed Nottingham Forest team was their sixth on the bounce in the top flight, but they at least ended their nine-hour wait for a Premier League goal.

The Blues’ horrific stretch leaves them ninth in the table, with their Champions League hopes all but shattered.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Honors Even at Anfield

Chelsea snatched a last-gasp victory in the reverse fixture. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Despite their recent misery, if Chelsea can muster something from somewhere during the remaining weeks of the season, they could still find themselves in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

The Blues are down in ninth and woefully out of sorts, but Aston Villa’s likely Europa League triumph means they merely need to finish sixth to qualify. It’s a tough ask, given that they’re four points off, but far from impossible. The players returning to their defense will help.

Liverpool’s distinct vulnerabilities have manifested time and time again. No matter how bad Chelsea have been, this won’t be a stroll in the park for the fourth-placed team.

Chelsea’s record at Anfield : While the Blues have scored some notable Premier League victories at Liverpool’s home to help them to titles and derail the Reds’ own lofty ambitions, they’ve won on just one of their previous 10 trips to Anfield.

: While the Blues have scored some notable Premier League victories at Liverpool’s home to help them to titles and derail the Reds’ own lofty ambitions, they’ve won on just one of their previous 10 trips to Anfield. Liverpool’s frailties : The hosts’ fluid midfield was exposed again at Old Trafford last weekend, with Arne Slot’s side remaining far too easy to play against. They’ve lost 11 Premier League games this season—the most since 2014–15—and have conceded two or more in 16 league matches.

: The hosts’ fluid midfield was exposed again at Old Trafford last weekend, with Arne Slot’s side remaining far too easy to play against. They’ve lost 11 Premier League games this season—the most since 2014–15—and have conceded two or more in 16 league matches. João Pedro’s standards: Chelsea have lost seven games in a row just once in their league history, and if there’s one man who won’t allow the visitors to succumb again on Saturday, it’s João Pedro. The Brazilian scored a wonderful consolation on Monday afternoon and has been directly involved in seven of Chelsea’s last nine goals scored. He leads their scoring charts with 20 goals in all competitions.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–1 Chelsea

The Reds have been without several key names for the run in. | FotMob

Slot had been hopeful for several key returns for Saturday’s game, but it remains to be seen whether the hosts will have the likes of Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Alisson available.

The trio were yet to return to training by Thursday, while Ibrahima Konaté was absent from Wednesday’s session.

Salah is still expected to recover from his hamstring before the end of the season, and Isak has supposedly only been dealing with a minor groin injury. If Alisson doesn’t return this weekend, Freddie Woodman will make his third Premier League start for the club, given that Giorgi Mamardashvili is at least a week away from making a full recovery from his leg injury.

Wataru Endō, Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitiké and Giovanni Leoni are out for the long haul.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo.

Levi Colwill is in line for his first start of the season. | FotMob

McFarlane suggested that Levi Colwill and Reece James are both in contention for starts at Anfield, with the former making his first appearance of the season in Monday’s defeat. Colwill played the second half against Forest, while James was an unused substitute.

Robert Sánchez and young Jesse Derry have both been ruled out after sustaining nasty-looking head injuries last time out. Filip Jörgensen, who’s recently recovered from an injury setback, will deputise between the posts.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are both doubts after missing the Forest game with knocks. Neto is the more likely to start if the pair pass late fitness tests.

Jamie Gittens and Estêvão are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; João Pedro.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX+, FOX One

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