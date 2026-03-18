Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Anfield faithful have been tasked with inspiring Liverpool into the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday night, as Galatasaray visit Merseyside for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Liverpool were beaten 1–0 for the second time at RAMS Park this season, and last week’s defeat leaves them with work to do on home soil if they’re to avoid back-to-back eliminations at this stage of the competition.

Wth Arne Slot’s side running away with the league title, supporters could stomach a penalty shootout exit at the hands of eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. Defeat to underdogs Galatasaray could prove to be fatal for the under-pressure Dutch coach after an abject 1–1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Galatasaray, on the contrary, took another step towards a fourth successive league title by beating İstanbul Başakşehir 3–0. They’re now seven points clear at the Süper Lig summit, and have given themselves a chance of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2012–13 by virtue of last week’s hard-fought win.

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray Score Prediction

Reds Just About Find a Way

A huge night beckons for Slot. | PETER POWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool struggled in Türkiye last week after a bright enough start, with Florian Wirtz missing a pair of chances on either side of Mario Lemina’s opener that likely would’ve changed the dynamic of the tie.

They’ve now got work to do at Anfield, and Slot’s side aren’t performing like one capable of enjoying a vintage European night on Merseyside. The Reds continue to perform at a monotonous pace bereft of control, and the Liverpool supporters are struggling to get behind what Slot’s players are currently serving up.

Perhaps the desperation of Wednesday night could light a spark, but the visiting team must feel as if they’ve got a great chance of resisting the hosts, despite their collapse in Turin during the previous round.

Anfield myth?: Since their unforgettable 4–0 victory over Barcelona in 2019, Liverpool have won just one of the previous seven home legs in Champions League knockout ties.

Since their unforgettable 4–0 victory over Barcelona in 2019, Liverpool have won just one of the previous seven home legs in Champions League knockout ties. Galatasaray’s woes away from home: The visitors have lost 20 of their previous 25 away games in this competition, including four out of five on the road during the knockout stages.

The visitors have lost 20 of their previous 25 away games in this competition, including four out of five on the road during the knockout stages. Travelling supporters banned: It’s going to be all scouse at Anfield on Wednesday night, with Galatasaray’s fans banned from traveling as a result of their behavior during the previous round against Juventus. Liverpool’s momentum can prove unwavering under the lights, and we saw how the Turkish side suffered in the face of pressure at the Allianz Stadium.

Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 (AET) Galatasaray (Liverpool win 3–2 on aggregate)

Rio retains his place down the left. | FotMob

Alisson was absent for last week’s first leg in Istanbul, but recovered from his minor injury in time for Sunday’s clash with Spurs. The Brazilian will thus start between the posts on Wednesday, replacing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

There have been no changes on the injury front since Sunday’s disappointing draw, with the same players still out of action. Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined for the hosts.

Slot has big decisions to make in regard to team selection. Mohamed Salah should start despite his woeful showing last week, and teenager Rio Ngumoha may have played himself into the starting XI after impressing at the weekend.

Curtis Jones could come in for the out-of-sorts Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, while French pair Ibrahima Konaté and Hugo Ekitiké will earn recalls.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Rio; Ekitiké.

Galatasaray Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Gala have a lead to cling onto. | FotMob

Galatasaray were dealt a blow last week when Davinson Sánchez picked up his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign, which means he’ll serve a one-game suspension.

In his place, Okan Buruk could turn to versatile full back Wilfried Singo, who started on the right side of Galatasaray’s defense last week. Sacha Boey could come into the team at right back.

The visitors remain healthy on the injury front, with Enes Büyük likely to be the only player missing because of a fitness issue. Metehan Baltacı is serving a suspension for betting offenses.

Victor Osimhen has been excellent in both outings against Liverpool this season, scoring then assisting the two winning moments. He was at it again on Saturday, netting Galatasaray’s second, and it’s no secret that the Reds must contain the Nigerian striker if they’re to advance on Wednesday night.

Galatasaray predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Çakır; Boey, Singo, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yılmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Galatasaray Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee : Szymon Marciniak (POL)

: Szymon Marciniak (POL) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Galatasaray on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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