Liverpool XI vs. Galatasaray: Slot Makes Ngumoha Call—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool are aiming to avoid back-to-back Champions League round of 16 eliminations when Galatasaray visit Anfield on Wednesday night with a 1–0 lead to protect.

The Reds served up a repeat of their September showing at RAMS Park last week, but they do have the chance to atone on home soil and ensure they progress into the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Recent performances have thrust Premier League-winning coach Arne Slot under fire, and the failure to progress at Gala’s expense could spark the end of the Dutchman’s time on Merseyside heading into the first international break of 2026.

There‘s no overlooking the significance of Wednesday’s second leg for Slot, who must be brave with his team selection.

No Fresh Injury Concerns From Spurs Draw

Slot’s squad came through Sunday’s game unscathed. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool have no new injuries from the weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, which ended one apiece thanks to Richarlison’s 90th-minute equalizer.

Boos rang out around Anfield in the aftermath, depicting Scouse discontent, and plenty will be rolling their eyes 75 minutes before kick off if teenager Rio Ngumoha isn’t included in the starting lineup. He was, by some distance, Liverpool’s brightest spark on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konaté, Hugo Ekitiké and Milos Kerkez are sure bets to earn recalls, having earned rests at the weekend, while Mohamed Salah’s big-game experience will likely be called upon.

On the injury front, the Reds are still without Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endō and Giovanni Leoni. Only Isak and possibly Endō are expected to play again this season.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray

Slot has some bold decisions to make. | FotMo

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian missed the first leg, but his deputy, Giorgi Mamardashvili, filled in ably. Alisson recovered from his injury in time for Spurs’ visit to Anfield, so he’ll be between the posts on Wednesday.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—With the visitors likely to sit deep and contain, there doesn’t seem to be any point in using anyone but Frimpong at right back.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté had a torrid evening in Istanbul last week, but the Frenchman, having enjoyed the weekend off, will be fresh for the second leg. His battle with Victor Osimhen in transition could prove decisive.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk has been a mainstay at the heart of Liverpool’s defense, even if the Dutchman has struggled to build on his resurgent 2024–25 campaign.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Andy Robertson looked leggy on Sunday, and will surely be replaced by Kerkez, who produced a haphazard showing in the first leg.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Slot trusts his Dutch contingent immensely, and there‘s no way Gravenberch will slide out of the starting lineup here, even if the manager ponders a shift in the engine room.

DM: Curtis Jones—The underused Jones has plenty to offer Liverpool’s midfield, especially with Alexis Mac Allister continuing to underperform.

RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah was poor in the first leg, but that performance was hardly an anomaly in a mightily disappointing season. Still, the Egyptian has so often delivered for Liverpool on nights like these.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Get your best player at the front and center of your effort on Wednesday. Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s leading man, and he should keep Florian Wirtz out of the team.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—Slot has got to stick with the teenager, who’s made just two Champions League appearances and only earned his first Premier League start at the weekend. He’s currently offering more than any of his senior teammates in attack.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The Frenchman has just one goal in his previous eight appearances, and probably should’ve restored parity in the first leg. Perhaps he’s saving something special for Wednesday’s significant occasion.

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