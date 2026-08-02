Liverpool vs. Leeds—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Liverpool and Leeds United go head-to-head in Chicago on Sunday in one of the more intriguing preseason friendlies.

Andoni Iraola is still in the embryonic stages of his Liverpool career after replacing Arne Slot over the summer. The dogmatic Basque boss has a clear style of soccer he is trying to implement and will get his first chance to use the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch in this friendly.

Leeds serve as a useful early benchmark for Liverpool. The Yorkshire outfit went unbeaten against their lofty opponents home and away last season, battling out a thrilling 3–3 draw at Elland Road in December—which paved the way for Mohamed Salah’s infamous outburst—before earning a goalless stalemate at Anfield earlier this year. Ambitions of another positive result will be high for Daniel Farke’s side.

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