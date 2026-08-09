Liverpool vs. Monaco—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

The Anfield crowd will give their first welcome to new manager Andoni Iraola on Sunday when the Reds meet Monaco in a friendly.

A shock 4–2 defeat to Leeds United last time out, while inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, has ramped the pressure up on Iraola, whose first preseason in charge has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency already.

Just two weeks remain until the start of the new Premier League season, with just this game and a set of meetings with Como standing between Liverpool and a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 23.

Monaco beat Getafe last time out and are kicking off a short stay in England. Coventry City are on the agenda for the French outfit next Friday.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Match Summary