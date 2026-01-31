Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool are searching for their first Premier League victory of the calendar year but will face stiff resistance from visitors Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Both sides were in European action midweek but while Liverpool thrashed Qarabağ 6–0, Newcastle were held to a hard-fought 1–1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain that forces them into the knockout playoff round. The Reds will not have to concern themselves with two extra European fixtures next month after securing automatic progression to the last 16.

Liverpool do have plenty of Premier League concerns, however. They have failed to win any of their past five in the competition, four consecutive draws followed by a last-gasp defeat at Bournemouth last weekend. Those results have seen Arne Slot’s side slip out of the top four and have piled pressure on the Dutch boss.

Injuries and absentees will make life even more challenging for Liverpool against a Newcastle side who were excellent against the reigning European champions on Wednesday. The Magpies have an awful record in this fixture but will fancy their chances of piling even more misery on the underperforming Merseysiders.

Neutrals will be hopeful of similar fireworks to those at St James’ Park back in August, with 10-man Newcastle almost stealing a point before Rio Ngumoha became the most unlikely of heroes in Liverpool’s 3–2 triumph. It represented some belated revenge for last season’s Carabao Cup final defeat to the Magpies.

A fixture that always delivers chaos is set for another bumper instalment under the Anfield floodlights.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Simon Hooper

: Simon Hooper VAR: Craig Pawson

Liverpool vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Liverpool : 3 wins

: 3 wins Newcastle : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool (WLWDW) Newcastle (DLWDL) Liverpool 6–0 Qarabağ PSG 1–1 Newcastle Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool Newcastle 0–2 Aston Vill - 25–1–26 Marseille 0–3 Liverpool Newcastle 3–0 PSV Liverpool 1–1 Burnley Wolves 0–0 Newcastle Liverpool 4–1 Barnsley Newcastle 0–2 Man City

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

Liverpool Team News

Jeremie Frimpong is a fresh injury concern. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/OffsideGetty Images

Alexander Isak might be slightly relieved to miss out on a reunion with Newcastle after the sour nature of his exit, with the Swede sidelined as he recovers from his broken leg. He might have been on the end of some crunching tackles on Saturday.

Liverpool’s major issues are in defence as Jeremie Frimpong joined fellow right back Conor Bradley on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the win over Qarabağ.

Joe Gomez, another option at right back, will miss out as he battles fitness issues yet again, while Giovanni Leoni is out for the season. Fortunately for Slot, Ibrahima Konaté returned to training on Friday and should start.

Curtis Jones was absent midweek due to illness but has been passed fit for Saturday’s game.

Konate’s return is timely. | FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

Newcastle Team News

All eyes will be on Bruno Guimarães. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Eddie Howe opted for a 3-4-3 formation against PSG in an attempt to nullify the French giants and could use a similar system against Liverpool.

A two-man midfield will be without Joelinton, who is sidelined with a groin injury, but it could contain Bruno Guimarães. The 28-year-old was in the matchday squad against PSG having missed the defeat to Aston Villa last weekend and could feature in some capacity at Anfield.

The rest of Newcastle’s ailments are in defence, with Fabian Schär joined by Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and potentially Jamaal Lascelles in the treatment room.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Newcastle could make changes from the PSG stalemate. | FotMob

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-3): Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Ramsey, Tonali, Hall; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

Liverpool have been unable to take their European performances into the Premier League and are expecting a much greater challenge than they received midweek when Newcastle come to town. Defensive injuries and a lack of squad depth will see them pushed to their limits on Saturday.

The Reds will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet but will have little faith in their underperforming and injury-stricken backline keeping Newcastle’s tricky forwards at bay.

The Magpies are not in great form and generally struggle at Anfield—not winning at the venue since 1995—but now is the perfect time to face the inconsistent Reds.

We could be in for another open, high-scoring affair between the sides.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Newcastle

