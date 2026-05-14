Liverpool XI vs. Aston Villa: Salah Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool know they can clinch Champions League qualification this Friday with victory over Aston Villa on their travels.

Three points is all the Reds require from their final two matches to secure a seat at Europe’s top table next term, a necessary silver lining at the end of an awful season. However, stumbles against Manchester United and Chelsea over the past fortnight mean Liverpool must up their game at Villa Park.

Arne Slot is coming under increasing pressure as performances and results continue to underwhelm, and the under-fire Dutchman’s woes have been exacerbated by injuries lately. Liverpool still have some major concerns ahead of a critical encounter in the Midlands.

Liverpool Sweating on Key Stars

Florian Wirtz missed last weekend’s draw with Chelsea. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s return from injury is terrific news for Slot, although the departing Egyptian will only be available from the bench against Villa. Ibrahima Konaté has shook off a knock sustained last weekend and will start, as should Alexander Isak after returning as a substitute against Chelsea.

Liverpool are still uncertain on the availability of Florian Wirtz and Alisson, though. The former is battling a stomach infection and the latter has missed two months through a muscle injury. Both could feature at Villa Park, as per Slot, but their presence is not guaranteed.

Hugo Ekitiké will be sorely missed in Liverpool’s forward line as he continues on his long road to recovery from a ruptured Achilles. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo remain sidelined, too.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz.

Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool might make just one change. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—If Alisson is unavailable, Mamardashvili will continue between the posts. The Georgian only made his return from injury last weekend and will expect to be busy at Villa Park.

RB: Curtis Jones—Right back was a real problem position repeatedly exposed by Chelsea last time out, but Slot’s lack of faith in Joe Gomez means Jones could be tasked with thwarting compatriot Morgan Rogers.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté could be playing his penultimate fixture for Liverpool as uncertainty engulfs his contract situation. The Frenchman will certainly not depart Anfield at the peak of his powers should he leave.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk will start his 41st consecutive match against Villa, Liverpool’s continued overreliance on the 34-year-old one of many issues that requires addressing this summer.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez and Andy Robertson have shared duties in recent weeks, but the former appears likely to start against Villa. An up-and-down debut season has seen the Hungarian improve significantly from an iffy beginning.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch notched his sixth goal of the season against Chelsea, an outstanding strike that makes the current campaign his most prolific in a top-flight league.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Another dire performance against Chelsea exposed just how far Mac Allister has fallen. With Endo injured, Szoboszlai needed further forward and Jones being used in defense, the Argentine will retain his place this Friday.

RW: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong was entirely ineffective as Salah’s replacement against Chelsea, offering zero attacking threat or end product. It speaks to Liverpool’s lack of depth that he will start again.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool’s undisputed star of a disastrous campaign will hope to carry the Reds to a top-five finish on Friday. He’s so often been the difference-maker in a red jersey.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—Boos greeted Ngumoha’s early substitution last weekend, such is the teenager’s significance to an injury-hit attack already. He was Liverpool’s only source of attacking inspiration against former club Chelsea.

ST: Alexander Isak—Liverpool could use a decisive performance from Isak, who will be desperate for an arduous debut term to conclude. He’s blanked in all past visits to Villa Park, but does have three goals against Friday’s opponents.

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