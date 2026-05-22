Liverpool XI vs. Brentford: Salah, Robertson Bid Farewell—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool close out an arduous Premier League campaign by hosting Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

A dismal title defense has made for a painful campaign for supporters, but the silver lining of Champions League qualification should arrive this weekend. The Reds simply need to win or draw against Brentford to secure their place in Europe’s Premier competition, while even a loss is unlikely to be enough for chasers Bournemouth to leapfrog them.

Clinching a top-five berth is the priority, but Liverpool will also be determined to bid farewell to club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson on a positive note. The duo are among three potential changes to Arne Slot’s XI following defeat to Aston Villa last time around.

Emotional Finale for Liverpool Legends

Salah’s incredible nine-year stint will conclude on Sunday. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Salah and Robertson have made 818 appearances between them across incredible nine-year spells at Liverpool, and they will receive an emotional goodbye from the Anfield crowd this weekend. The pair will be promoted into the XI after starting on the bench at Villa Park.

Florian Wirtz should also re-enter the lineup, while Alexander Isak and Alisson are in contention to feature after returning to training on Friday following injury setbacks. Jeremie Frimpong should shake off the knock that kept him out of the Villa defeat.

Long-term absentees Wataru Endo, Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni won’t make one last appearance for the Reds this season.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong.

Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Salah, Robertson and Florian Wirtz return to the XI. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—Alisson’s consistent absence throughout the season has seen Mamardashvili thrust into the limelight. The Georgian has endured a mixed debut term for the Reds as a result.

RB: Joe Gomez—Liverpool’s right back woes have been ever-present, mainly due to injuries. Gomez could start on Sunday to combat the speedy Kevin Schade, despite a dire display at Villa.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Could this be Konaté’s final match for Liverpool? It remains a distinct possibility amid a contract standoff between the Frenchman and his employers.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—No Liverpool player has made more appearances than 34-year-old Van Dijk this season, the skipper having been ran into the ground following poor squad planning and injuries.

LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson will make his 378th and final Liverpool appearance on Sunday. The Scotsman has been essential to the club’s remarkable transformation over the past decade and deserves a glorious send-off.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch’s standards have dropped this season, but Liverpool’s overreliance on the Dutchman has been the cause. He needs more help in holding midfield next term.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool’s undisputed player of the season has managed a team-high 25 goal involvements, ensuring he can hold his head high at the end of a disappointing year.

RW: Mohamed Salah—441 appearances, 257 goals, 122 assists and nine trophies later and Salah finally bids farewell to Liverpool. Few have had a greater impact on the Reds during the club’s 134-year history.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz will be pleased to see the back of an awkward debut season in which he’s failed to meet expectations. A strong World Cup can hopefully offer him a necessary springboard from which to dazzle for Liverpool in 2026–27.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—Liverpool supporters will see much more of Ngumoha next season, the teenager having been one of few shining lights for the Reds. He’s racked up an impressive 28 appearances this term.

ST: Cody Gakpo—Much like Wirtz, the Dutchman will be aiming to use the World Cup to boost confidence levels ahead of next season. Gakpo simply hasn’t been good enough over the past year.

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