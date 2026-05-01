Liverpool XI vs. Man Utd: Salah Replacement Picked—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool have entered the final month of their sorry Premier League title defense, with a trip to Manchester United kicking off May as they aim to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

A 2–1 defeat to Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils was one of the many lowlights in a bitterly disappointing campaign, but they’ll usurp their bitter foes in the Premier League table with a victory at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

Michael Carrick’s United have been resurgent, and they crucially didn’t allow a rare home defeat against Leeds United to develop into anything more sinister. The Red Devils are back on track, and they’re looking to complete a first league double over Liverpool since 2015–16.

Mohamed Salah Ruled Out by Slot

Arne Slot has ruled out Liverpool’s Egyptian king. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was forced off against Crystal Palace last week with what has since been labeled a “minor muscle injury.” The Liverpool boss has ruled out the all-time great of Sunday’s affair in Manchester, but Salah is expected to play again before the end of the season.

Slot also provided an update on starting goalkeeper Alisson, who has missed seven successive games with a hamstring injury. He’s yet to train ahead of Sunday’s game, and no risks will be taken if he isn’t fully fit.

Elsewhere, there hasn’t been much change. Milos Kerkez is dealing with a niggle but is expected to be involved, while Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endō are long-term absentees.

Reserve goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is dealing with a leg injury that’ll sideline him for another week at least, so third-choice Freddie Woodman will be retained between the posts if Alisson doesn’t recover in time.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endō, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Mohamed Salah, Milos Kerkez.

Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endō, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitiké, Mohamed Salah, Milos Kerkez. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Woodman retains his place between the posts. | FotMob

GK: Freddie Woodman—There’s a chance Alisson does play, but Woodman’s performance last week should encourage Liverpool supporters that all will be well if he’s thrust into the starting role again.

RB: Joe Gomez—Gomez has had a few fitness issues this year, but nothing too major. Utilized sporadically by Slot, the conservative fullback could be included to allow Dominik Szoboszlai to move into midfield.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The French international is said to be closing in on a contract extension, and he’ll want to enjoy a strong finish to the season to boost his World Cup hopes.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk doesn’t have too many trips to the Theatre of Dreams left in him, and he’ll be desperate to lead the visitors to a victory that’d see them leapfrog their hosts in the Premier League table.

LB: Milos Kerkez—The Hungarian has shared minutes with the departing Andy Robertson all season, and it’s a toss-up as to who’ll get the nod on Sunday. Kerkez has dealt with a knock, but he’ll be fine to feature this weekend.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch always has a significant role to play in Liverpool’s buildup, but he’ll also have to manage Man Utd’s talisman, Bruno Fernandes, at Old Trafford. Tame him, and the Reds have a great chance of emerging victorious.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Slot surely has to use Szoboszlai in midfield here.

RW: Jeremie Frimpong—It’s not an ideal alternative, but Slot doesn’t have anywhere else to turn. Federico Chiesa has barely got a look in this calendar year, so the lively Frimpong will most likely be used in Salah’s absence.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz’s first season on Merseyside is threatening to peter out, but he’s got a great opportunity to return to prominence at the home of Liverpool’s bitter rivals.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Every Liverpool supporter’s favorite. We’ll be subject to a burst of Rio Ngumoha on Sunday, but a heavy dose of the underwhelming and predictable Dutchman.

ST: Alexander Isak—Buoyed by scoring his first Premier League goal at Anfield last week, it’s time for Isak, who’s had a few weeks to build up his fitness since recovering from a broken leg, to take charge of this Liverpool team.

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