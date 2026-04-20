Ibrahima Konate’s Contract Bombshell Exposes Liverpool’s Surprising Strategy

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté revealed that there is a “big chance” he signs a new contract to keep him on Merseyside next season during an enlightening interview which also threw up questions about the club’s strategy for these scenarios.

Konaté has been muddling through an uncertain future all season after entering the final year of his current deal. Reports over the Frenchman’s future have veered dramatically from one extreme to the other, with the latest updates hinting at a positive resolution regarding a suitable salary, which appears to have been the biggest sticking point.

Back in November, Konaté made a rare statement about his future, predicting that it would be resolved “very soon.” Five months on, he has now made a more concrete commitment to the club.

“There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” Konaté told assembled reporters in the aftermath of Sunday’s Merseyside derby win. “I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

“For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted,” Konaté added.

‘Exactly the Same’—Konate Shines Spotlight on Liverpool Strategy

Ibrahima Konaté (right) compared his situation to Virgil van Dijk (center) and Mohamed Salah. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Perhaps the most intriguing line from Konaté came in his explanation of the elongated timeframe. As long ago as the autumn, it appeared as though the Frenchman’s future would soon be settled—just around the same time Real Madrid reportedly pulled out of the race to snap up the center back on a free transfer.

When quizzed on the delay, Konaté pointed towards the situation of his two teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. “This is negotiations,” he shrugged. “With Virgil and Mo last season it was exactly the same to sort the contract.”

The parallel between Van Dijk, Salah and Konaté isn’t quite as obvious as the latter has laid out. His two senior teammates are at very different stages of their careers compared to the 26-year-old. Van Dijk (34) and Salah (33) ultimately managed to thrash out two-year deals last April which may very well serve to be their last ever awarded by Liverpool. It would be a major surprise to see Konaté agree such a short contract this summer as he theoretically comes into his prime.

Nevertheless, Konaté rammed home the idea that this waiting game is a deliberate ploy from Liverpool. “This is maybe how the club want it,” he added.

It is a risky strategy. Once a player enters the final six months of their contract, they are free to sign to a pre-agreement with a foreign club without any input from their current employers. This approach therefore relies upon a strong level of trust between the player and the club—something which Konaté also hinted at.

“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard [Hughes, Liverpool sporting director] what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet,” Konaté snapped in what was likely a reference to reports over his lofty salary demands.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

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