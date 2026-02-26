Liverpool XI vs. West Ham: Wirtz, Frimpong Decisions Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool continue their hunt for Champions League qualification when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were lucky winners at Nottingham Forest last weekend as Alexis Mac Allister’s last-gasp strike sealed a crucial victory which moved them level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea. Finishing in the top five is almost certainly enough to qualify for Europe’s premier competition this season.

The resurgent Hammers will cause Liverpool issues but the expectation is three more points for Arne Slot’s side, who were victorious in the reverse fixture back in late November.

Liverpool Sweating on Star Playmaker

Florian Wirtz is a doubt for the Reds. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Florian Wirtz’s endless creativity was sorely missed by Liverpool at the City Ground last weekend, the German playmaker pulling his back in the warm-up, after initially being named in the starting XI. Curtis Jones was his emergency replacement but failed to emulate the briefly club-record signing.

Slot eased concerns after the final whistle, insisting the injury wasn’t serious and suggesting that Wirtz would be available against the Hammers, but Liverpool supporters will still be nervous.

Wirtz is not the only doubt for the game. Ex-Bayer Leverkusen teammate is Jeremie Frimpong is potentially returning after five matches out but is unlikely to start if he makes the squad. Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo are among the confirmed absentees for West Ham’s visit.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham

Arne Slot has a big decision to make at right back. | FotMob

GK: Alisson—While his distribution was consistently wayward at Forest, Alisson still produced one particularly crucial save early doors to ensure Liverpool didn’t fall behind.

RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool’s undisputed player of the season is wasted at right back but Slot still utilized him in the role against Forest despite the presence of Joe Gomez and Jones. Frimpong’s imminent return should allow Szoboszlai to move forward in the coming weeks.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—A commanding presence since returning from compassionate leave, the Frenchman has found form at the perfect juncture for the Reds.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—After scoring against Sunderland and then forcing Mac Allister’s winner last time out, West Ham will need to be on high alert to deny the towering Dutchman from set pieces.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Jarrod Bowen is certain to make life awkward for Kerkez, who has improved since the turn of the year but remains an unconvincing presence at left back.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—While yet to hit the heights achieved last season, Gravenberch remains a steady performer in the engine room despite being overworked by his manager.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—That’s now three goals in six games for Mac Allister, the Argentine offering hope of a timely renaissance after a frustrating campaign to date.

RW: Mohamed Salah—After threatening a purple patch of form after his display in the FA Cup fourth round, Salah was back to anonymity at Forest—a dire display even meriting an early substitution.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Providing Slot’s prognosis is correct, Wirtz will make a much-needed return to the attacking midfield position. He’s been Liverpool’s leading creative force over the past few weeks.

LW: Cody Gakpo—The clamor for Rio Ngumoha to displace Gakpo is growing, especially after last weekend’s impressive cameo from the teenager, but Slot has shown unwavering commitment to his compatriot. Gakpo desperately needs a goal against an opponent he’s scored six in eight against.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Liverpool are still trying to discover how to get the best out of Ekitiké against low blocks, the Frenchman likely to come up against a deep-lying and organized Hammers defense here.

