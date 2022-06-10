England v Italy: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella In Action
England take on Italy at Molineux in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Liverpool have recently been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and he is in the Italy squad for the game which is a repeat of the Euro 2020 final.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Barella in action.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Italy
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off: 12:15am (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT (Sunday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4 and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on Rai 1.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.
For viewers in India, the game can be watched on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.
Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.
