England v Italy: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella In Action

England take on Italy at Molineux in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and he is in the Italy squad for the game which is a repeat of the Euro 2020 final.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Barella in action.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Italy

Kick-off: 8:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off: 12:15am (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off: 5:45am AEDT (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Channel 4 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on Rai 1.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network.

For viewers in India, the game can be watched on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.

Viewers in Australia can tune on on Optus Sport.

